MIAMI – With the Miami Heat set to face the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament as the 10th seed, the team will have the hardest route to the playoffs as they have to win two road games. As the Heat look to contend for the playoffs and prove many doubters wrong, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the opportunity that's in front of them.

Before Miami took on the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the regular season, Spoelstra spoke about the team locked into the 10th seed, a spot the team didn't imagine finishing in. Despite the placement, Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints that the chip on their shoulder does give the team a boost of energy and would even call it “fun” as the Heat have “clarity.”

“Yeah, we have clarity. You know, that's probably the first thing you always want is clarity,” Spoelstra said. “Then you want ‘What's the objective?', we know what we're trying to do. And this is an opportunity we know that it's not going to be easy, but it's an opportunity to get into the party, to get into the dance. And, you know, I think the format once you can wrap your mind around it, it's fun.”

Heat's regular-season finale features a laundry list of absences

This isn't the first time Spoelstra would call upcoming hurdles for the Heat “fun” as the team embraces competition even when the unit is cornered. Before Miami faces Chicago in the play-in tournament, the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon against Washington is a relatively meaningless one, though there could be some draft implications.

Still, the Heat want to end the regular season on a good note against the Wizards, especially coming off a historic win over the New Orleans Pelicans where they scored a franchise-record 153 points. On the other hand, the team is resting Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo while also ruling out Andrew Wiggins, Alec Burks, Nikola Jovic, and Kevin Love.

This will lead to extended minutes for younger players which is a huge plus for Spoelstra, but would say to ClutchPoints that it's a “shame” that Miami will be without Pelle Larsson and Isaiah Stevens who are dealing with an ankle sprain and foot discomfort respectively.

“It'll be good for the guys that haven't been getting big minutes, for them to get out there and play and stay sharp,” Spoelstra said. “It's a shame that we won't have Isaiah [Stevens] or Pelle [Larsson], but that's just the way it goes, and we'll play the other guys big minutes.”

At any rate, Miami is 37-44 which puts them locked at 10th for the play-in tournament in the East before Sunday vs. Washington.