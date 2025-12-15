On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their winning ways with a 48-20 home win over the New York Jets. The victory pushed Jacksonville's record to an impressive 10-4 on the 2025 season as they look to win the AFC South, currently nursing a one-game lead over the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars didn't make it through this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as the team got a rough update on Monday afternoon regarding a key member of their offensive backfield.

“#Jaguars rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury suffered in yesterday’s win over the #Jets, sources tell me and @rapsheet. He’ll miss a few weeks but should be back for the playoffs,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Tuten has been a standout for the Jaguars this year in his first season in the NFL, but unfortunately, the Jaguars will have to soldier on without him for what sounds like it could be at least the rest of the regular season.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, Jacksonville is trying to close the deal on winning the AFC South, having seen the Indianapolis Colts fall off a cliff in recent weeks but still with the Texans gaining ground in the rearview mirror.

In any case, the Jaguars will next take the field for a tough game against the number one seed in the AFC, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday afternoon from the Mile High City. That game is set to kick off at 4:05 pm ET.