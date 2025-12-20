As the Miami Heat had a disappointing outing against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, losing 129-116, many impressive performances gave the team some comfort for the future. Besides Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis making his first career start and impressing, it was also another standout outing from Kel'el Ware.

Looking at the young Miami center, the last two games have been great, scoring 24 and 22 points against the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, respectively, which are two of his highest-scoring games this season. Along with totaling 26 rebounds through the two contests, where he started both, Friday saw his three-point shooting catch the attention of the basketball world.

Despite the loss in Boston, Ware made a whopping six out of seven three-point attempts, the most in his career and a number that is rare to see from a center. Though he was lighting it up from beyond the arc, head coach Erik Spoelstra would caution Ware “hunting” for the deep looks, via video by Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m not sure,” Spoelstra said when asked by a media member if Miami wants the center to take more threes moving forward. “I want to be open to everything with this team this year. And like I said, early on, I want there to be some surprises. I watch him work, so I see him knock down a bunch of shots. I don’t want him hunting for the three because I like him head under the rim. But when it’s a paint-touch spray, and it’s a good quality look, I think he’s gaining confidence, and I want to be open to that.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware responds to Erik Spoelstra's three-point request

Seeing Ware's outings with the Heat recently has no doubt been encouraging to the team as the franchise sees the 2024 first-round pick as a building block, though his name is sure to be thrown around in potential trade talks for big stars. Either way, the three-point shooting is just another area that makes the 22-year-old all the more impressive.

While it makes sense to caution a young center to not go for three-point attempts, Spoelstra does still say the team is open to anything. As they should, as Ware is hitting 45.6 percent from deep, which out of all players in the NBA with at least 60 attempts from that range, he ranks an impressive eighth.

It doesn't appear that Ware is looking to always take seven three-point shots a game, as he did on Friday, but he will always play through the flow of the contest.

“I’m just getting more comfortable out there,” Ware said. “Playing through the game, playing through the flow.”

For Ware, Spoelstra's request is acknowledged, though the head coach doesn't have anything to worry about, as most of Ware's skillset anyway is “under the basket.” With the rebounding numbers at a great point, and his defensive prowess on display, recording four blocks against Boston, Ware is on an ascension.

“I mean most of my game is up under the basket, so whenever I do step out, I don’t feel like it’s ever a wrong time,” Ware said.

Ware looks to continue impressing with the Heat and get back in the win column with the next game on Sunday against the New York Knicks.