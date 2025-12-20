Though it was a disappointing outing for the Miami Heat in the 129-116 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, there were some bright spots, such as rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. With the Heat rookie giving them a boost in the win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, his usage would increase, with even getting his name called in the starting lineup.

Miami was hurt going into the contest, as, besides Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson, who have recently missed time, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins would be late additions and later out for the game in Boston. This led to Jakucionis getting the starting nod after playing eight minutes on Thursday, and he impressed, recording 17 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and only committing one turnover.

The 19-year-old was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where he had an up-and-down Summer League, and an injury-riddled training camp and preseason. Having spent time at the G League, he came ready to contribute and has done so thus far, as, besides the offense, Jakucionis gives the team a defensive intensity and a fearlessness that Erik Spoelstra loves.

“I really like what he's done in the last two games and what he did, you know, in the eight games in the G League, he gives us the energy, the pace, he's fearless in terms of his play-making, aggressiveness, getting into the paint, he's really improved his three-point shooting,” Spoelstra said, via the team's YouTube page. “So that was definitely a bright spot. With Davion being out, [Jakucionis] got an opportunity, and he really played well. And there's a lot of stuff that's happening in a game like this, I was encouraged by that.”

Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis is described as a “fighter”

As Jakucionis is one of many aspects that have been encouraging for the Heat, his shooting numbers, especially from three-point range was one to marvel at on Friday. In total from the field, the rookie made five of 13, all five being from deep, as there is still work to be done.

Still, his tough and physical play style has caught the attention of many, especially Miami captain Bam Adebayo, saying that Jakucionis is a “fighter.”

“He's a fighter. He's a competitor,” Adebayo said. “You can see it. You know, he wants to win. He wants to compete. He wants to get involved. You love when young fellas are like that, when they have that type of mentality where, you know, they want to get in, they want to get in the fight, they want to be a part of it and do what it takes to win.”

It has no doubt been a thrilling time for Jakucionis in getting his first meaningful minutes for the Heat, calling it a “dream” and describing how “fast” it's been.

“It’s a dream to compete against the best,” Kas said. “It happened fast, you know, like you never know when the chance is coming. Once [Mitchell] was out and just had to be ready, every time they need me, and I'm trying to stay ready every time they need me.”

Jakucionis and Miami look to get back on track with the next game coming on Sunday against the New York Knicks.