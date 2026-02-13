As the Miami Heat enter the All-Star break with a lot of work to do when the team gets back, they at least go into it on a positive note with a 123-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Displayed in the win was the growth of Heat center Kel'el Ware, as he spoke of an aspect that he believes makes the team better.

Wednesday night's win in New Orleans was the second straight game head coach Erik Spoelstra started Bam Adebayo with Ware in the front court, as the team was missing Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, and Tyler Herro due to injuries. While the frontcourt duo was shaky to start the season when they started, the minutes they've been together recently have been productive.

In the win on Wednesday, Adebayo recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks, with Ware scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Ware would say to SiriusXM Radio that they are on the court together “makes everything better.”

“It makes it more of a safe space not just for us but the guards,” Ware said as he's representing Miami for the Rising Stars event during the All-Star break. “If you get blown by, you have either me or Bam back there. We can protect the rim. One can go for the block, one can go for the rebound.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Kel'el Ware, Bam Adebayo

Article Continues Below

As Spoelstra has teased more Heat minutes for both Ware and Adebayo together, it remains to be seen if they get it after the All-Star break. If there's one thing for certain, Spoelstra has liked what he's been seeing recently from both of them.

“I like it,” Spoelstra said, via video from HeatCulture on X, formerly Twitter. “…Gives us a different look, and the versatility of being able to play the two of them together and pound the glass on both ends is a weapon for us. They both want to make it work.

Erik Spoelstra’s full thoughts on the Bam–Ware lineup: "I liked it. I think both are in a different place than they were 6 to 8 weeks ago — 3 months ago — for different reasons. But that gives us a different look. And the versatility of being able to play the two of them… pic.twitter.com/C9tJg5BrsK — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) February 12, 2026

Miami is at a 29-27 record, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference with their next game on Feb. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.