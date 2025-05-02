MIAMI – With the Miami Heat season clouded by the Jimmy Butler drama among other events, one aspect of the season that was disappointing was the regression of Jaime Jaquez Jr. in his sophomore year. Once a consistent boost off the bench, the Heat's first-round pick in 2023 (18th overall) fell out of the rotation during the season, as it was a time filled with not just regression, as said before, but injuries and setbacks, as he spoke about it from his perspective.

Jaquez's rookie season was one to remember as he showed the talent he had on the offensive side of the ball, providing a much-needed downhill attack, similar to what Jimmy Butler brought to the table in that specific way. Forcing his way into the rotation with his productive play, he earned a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie first team.

His second season was more than forgettable as it was injury-riddled, plus when he was on the floor, defenses would find it easy to scheme against his strengths. Jaquez, on the other hand, has used the down year as fuel for this offseason to improve, saying to ClutchPoints that in life, one needs to be “humbled and get set back to propel you forward.”

“Definitely making it fuel to the fire,” Jaquez said during Wednesday's exit interviews. “Really excited to get into this off-season. Extremely looking forward to it, just things that I can work on and things that I can improve on. Sometimes you need that in your life to just be humbled and get set back to propel you forward. So that's what I take it as. And, you know, excited for this off-season, excited to get back to work.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on this season's “extremely humbling experience”

In what was an inconsistent season for the Heat's Jaquez, he no doubt went through a sophomore slump, where despite major success in his rookie year, opposing teams found ways to slow him down tremendously in his second. While that's typical in the life of a young NBA player, this summer will be crucial for him and the team, finding ways to make Jaquez more three-dimensional as a player.

Jaquez would say his second season in the NBA was an “extremely humbling experience,” and one he can learn from and better himself as a player.

“I think I take a lot away, you can learn a lot about yourself. I think it was an extremely humbling experience,” Jaquez said. “You know, sometimes things don't go your way, and sometimes only after you realize why that happened to you. So, you know, I'm taking it all with me in the summer. Just got to get right back to work. You know, happy that I got to just spend this time with a great group of guys and enjoy moments off the court as well as on. I think it was just a learning experience for myself and an opportunity to learn and just grow and get better as a basketball player and as a man.”

This past season, Jaquez averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from deep in 66 games. Each category mentioned was a downgrade from his rookie year, except for rebounds (3.8 per game in 2023-24).

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on young star's tumultuous season

If there has been one person who's been confident in the Heat's hopeful rising star, it's been head coach Erik Spoelstra, who explained what happened in Jaquez's up-and-down play. Spoelstra would detail how coming into this past season, Jaquez looked to have a strong second year, but he suffered a sprained ankle before training camp.

While Jaquez's play would start improving, especially after the Mexico City game in November, Jaquez would have multiple stomach issues to go along with other physical injuries. Now going into the offseason, Spoelstra expects more work on defense, his three-point shot, and more.

“He'll work on everything, and he had a really good summer last summer, then he sprained his ankle right before training camp,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “And then these are not excuses, but it led to some of the inconsistency of his play or his role. But those three, four instances where he's taken out of the lineup and three sprained ankles, so every time he started to get rhythm, one of those events would happen, and then his ramp-up coming back, the team would change. And we already had four or five different changes within the team anyway, and then his role would have to change, and that's a lot for a young player.”

“He'll work on defending an open space, defending situationally in our system,” Spoelstra continued. “Outside shooting will be key again…I think a full summer again, I think you'll see big progress. So I think we can fast-track that, and then ultimately, the hardest one, his decision-making. You know, the schemes have changed against him, and he has to be aggressive. But now there's going to be different schemes and graduate to different levels.”

Now going into his third year, Jaquez is preparing for a major bounce-back season.