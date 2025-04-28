MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are on the brink of playoff elimination by the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into Game 4 on Monday night, where the team is at a 0-3 deficit, there could be a potential silver lining to the disappointing series. With Heat rookie Kel'el Ware going through his first postseason experience, the bumps in the road could lead to an even brighter future, as touched on by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Before Game 4 on Monday night, Spoelstra spoke pre-game about Ware's continued progression, as it's been an impressive season for the 21-year-old. The head coach has said before that Ware is getting crucial reps during the most meaningful basketball played all season, but was specifically asked if it's more on the physical nature of the playoffs or his mental approach.

“It's all the above,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “When you get in a playoff series, you hear that cliche, ‘Every possession matters, every detail matters, every effort matters.' This is invaluable, just like the two play-in games were for him; he can see and he can feel how everything just goes to a different level. And there's no way to get that experience unless you go through it. So yesterday's film session, practice, you know, it's just in addition to everything else we've been doing since the play-in.”

Ware has been a mainstay in Miami's starting lineup, highlighting the frontcourt next to team captain Bam Adebayo, where he has shown major promise on the glass, even on the offensive side of the floor in the paint, and even being a threat from deep. However, Cleveland has taken advantage of the Indiana University product's inexperience with bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley having a productive series.

Heat's Kel'el Ware is going through “important learning experiences”

Looking at the Heat's Game 3 loss where they suffered the most lopsided playoff defeat in franchise history, Ware would only play 19 minutes as he scored eight points and collected five rebounds. Not playing a bulk of time as he did towards the second half of the regular season, where he found his footing, Spoelstra spoke about how these outings in the postseason are “important learning experiences.”

“It’s not only this game. It's the two games before this, it’s the two play-ins, we're also dependent on his minutes, how many minutes those may be,” Spoelstra said after Game 3. “I understand, he's being fed through a firehose. Then he just arrived here in July, but you still inherit all of our experiences from the expectations of previous playoffs of last year, he cares. We're coaching him hard and I feel for him, because there's an expectation that he has to be there like a vet.”

“These are important learning experiences,” Spoelstra continued. “You know, he's getting better from it, because, if he's not like at the highest level, whether it's effort, awareness, a communication standpoint, in the playoffs, you pay the price on that, you know. So he cares, and he'll go right back to work tomorrow. You know, that's the thing that I respect about Kel’el.”

Overall, the seven-foot young star has averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. Taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ware's talent is undeniable as he looks to be a foundation piece for the Heat's future.

Despite the team being on the cusp of a potential sweep, Ware's continued learning on the biggest stage could be beneficial for the future.