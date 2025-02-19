Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love trolled Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese in the comment section of her post on Instagram. Love joked about participating in the Dunk Contest following Milwaukee Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr’s offering in response to Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. Then, Love took a shot at Reese’s dream.

Reese posted the following quote:

“I’m going to be a basketball player, model, influencer, businesswoman, fashion girlie, podcaster, unapologetic, take care of my family/friends, set records, create history, be the first, set trends, win at everything in life, etc.”

Then, Love made the following comment:

“I’m gonna go ahead and take the under,” per Reese’s Instagram.

While Love has been making jokes on social media lately, including a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on his advice toward fellow Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, his latest is toward WNBA’s Angel Reese.

Most fans reacted to Love’s comment with the crying, laughing emoji, suggesting it was in jest. James’ former teammate continues entertaining fans on social media with comedic content.

Kevin Love fires back at LeBron James’ advice for Luka Doncic

Heat veteran Kevin Love had a funny response to Lakers superstar LeBron James’ advice before his superstar teammate, Luka Doncic, made his Lakers debut. The duo shared the floor for the first time and led their team to a 132-113 win against the Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena.

James told Doncic to “fit out” instead of trying to fit in with his new team. This advice contradicted what LeBron once advised Love, his former Cavs teammate. And Kevin saved its receipt.

Love posted a screenshot of James’ tweet from February 2015. In it, James demanded Love “stop trying to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN” to “be a part of something special.” Even without mentioning his name, the tweet was widely interpreted as a shot at Love, which James would confirm.

“Punching the air right now!” Love’s caption read. “Just my thoughts. @kingjames #10yearslaterstillahater #LeHurtMyFeelings”

After James, alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, led the Heat to back-to-back titles in 2013, he returned to the Cavs after losing the 2014 NBA Finals to the Spurs. Then, James and Love captured a championship with the Cavs in 2016 after LeBron rejoined the Cavs in 2014.

After four seasons with the Cavs, James signed with the Lakers in 2018 before leading them to a championship in 2020, while Love stayed until joining the Heat in 2022-23. Love is playing in his 17th NBA season.