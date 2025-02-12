Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love continues to take subtle shots at his former teammate, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. His latest jab was in response to James' recent post featuring Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Using a 2015 tweet, Love responded to James' “fit out” advice toward Doncic before Luka made his Lakers debut. Then, Kevin responded to LeBron's social media post.

After James posted Reaves and Doncic's numbers with a freezing face emoji, suggesting they are cold “as F,” Love commented on LeBron's Instagram post.

“I was a 0,” Love said, pointing at his uniform number from his time with James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Most fans reacted to Love's comment with the crying laughing emoji, suggesting it's in jest. James' former teammate continues entertaining fans on social media with comedic content. During the Heat and Jimmy Butler's recent trade saga, Love chronicled Butler's final days with the Heat using movie references that pertained to the suspensions and his eventual exit.

Love has switched focus from Butler to James' newfound enthusiasm in the Lakers acquiring Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, adding a perennial All-Star on the cusp of entering his prime years alongside Reaves. The day after Luka made his Lakers debut, LeBron already published his first appreciation post.

Heat's Kevin Love digs up old grudge with LeBron James

Moments before Luka Doncic made his Lakers debut, LeBron James had a message for his new superstar teammate that contradicted a message he once posted in 2015 during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love posted a screenshot of James' tweet from February 2015. In it, James demanded Love “stop trying to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN” to “be a part of something special.” Even without mentioning his name, the tweet was widely interpreted as a shot at Love, which James later confirmed.

James and Love captured a championship together with the Cavs in 2016.