With the Miami Heat shifting back focus to turning around the season after the All-Star break, some business was done with the team, giving a standard contract to an undrafted standout. Though the Heat are dealing with an inconsistent season, there have been some standouts, with one being a two-way player in Myron Gardner, who has been rewarded for his efforts.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Gardner and Miami have agreed to a three-year standard contract, having played well while being a two-way player. This contract now has Miami's 15th roster spot filled, the maximum a team can have, though a two-way opening has cleared up.

The other two-way player spots are filled by Vladislav Goldin and Jahmir Young, as Gardner has seen extended minutes recently by head coach Erik Spoelstra, especially with some of the injuries happening to the team. Gardner has even started four times for the team, averaging 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range.

Besides his ability on the court, Gardner is known for the physicality, personality, and energy he brings to the Heat, with Norman Powell explaining how beneficial it is for them.

“Myron is a character. I love Myron. He's always high energy, high octane,” Powell said to ClutchPoints on Jan. 18. “He's always bumping and running into you; it's always a positive energy, positive light coming from him. I'm encouraging everybody. He has everybody laughing and joking around. But when he steps on there, he goes 125%, 150% every single time. And we need that.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on needing teammates like Myron Gardner

As Gardner will continue to energize the Heat throughout the rest of the season, he's been doing the same with the team's G League affiliate team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Active on the glass and making his presence known, the 24-year-old already has the respect from Miami, with captain Bam Adebayo emphasizing his vital role.

“You need teammates like him, like throw him in the game, and he's gonna play as hard as possible. But when Myron checks in the game, you instantly feel a difference,” Adebayo said on Jan. 21.

At any rate, Gardner looks to be part of helping the Heat turn around their season, with them being 29-27, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference, as their next game is on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.