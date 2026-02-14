With Miami Heat star Norman Powell earning All-Star honors for his first standout season with the franchise, there's no denying the disappointment level with how the team as a whole has been performing. As the Heat are in the midst of the All-Star break, Powell reflects on how he feels about the season thus far.

While there is a lot to celebrate for Powell, as earning the All-Star nod has been a career goal for him, it's also elevating Miami, as the team enters the break at 29-27, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference. This is familiar territory for the Heat as the team has finished at the eighth seed for the last three seasons.

However, it doesn't help that the team continually deals with injuries and players in and out of the lineup, with Powell, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and especially Tyler Herro, missing some stretches of time. Herro is the one who has been frustrating since he's missed the last 15 games with a rib injury, and 45 games in total this season.

For Powell, despite the success this season, he explains why he is “never content,” according to The Miami Herald.

“I’m never content,” Powell said. “I’m trying to always improve, and I’m trying to see how we can improve as a team. So that’s where my mind is kind of at, and there are some areas that we need to clean up defensively and offensively.”

The fanbase is looking to see what the trio of Bam Adebayo, Powell, and Herro could be as the three have only played in eight games together. Powell has been the leading scorer, which has been a huge opportunity for him, being the “focal point.”

At any rate, Powell and others look to turn around Miami as the first game off break is next Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.