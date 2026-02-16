As Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson won the 2026 Slam Dunk contest during All-Star weekend, the team had further representation from Norman Powell. With the Heat star in Powell earning his first All-Star nod, it was no doubt an emotional weekend for the guard, who spoke about his experience and the focus shifting back to turning around the team.

Powell had said time and time again about a goal of his wanting to be an All-Star in his career, as after being considered a snub by many last year with the Los Angeles Clippers, he would finally get the honors in his first season with Miami. Leading the Heat with 23 points per game and bringing the team an offensive gutpunch with Tyler Herro's injury-riddled season, he earned his place.

Heat's Norman Powell speaks on his “amazing” All-Star weekend

Besides taking part in the All-Star game, representing Jamaica in Team World under the new format, he also competed in the three-point contest, trying to keep the title in Miami after Herro won it last year. Though not winning that, it was still an “A-plus” weekend for Powell, who is now looking “inward” to lead the Heat.

“Experience was amazing, no complaints,” Powell said, according to The Miami Herald. “Being able to participate in a full weekend for the first time, the Three-Point contest and the All-Star Game. Just enjoying and creating memories with all the guys that I’ve gone up against and competed with and looked up to before I even made it to the NBA. So it’s an A-plus weekend for me.”

“As a leader, the first thing you got to do if you want to make change and be the example for the team and how we need to play and what we want to go out and accomplish, you got to look inward,” Powell said. “And so I’ve already had some thoughts and talks with my trainer…how I need to come out mentally, and what I need to do to get this team on track.”

As part of Team World, Powell played two games off the bench, going scoreless in the first but recording five points in the second. With Powell being the 12th player in Heat history to be selected to the All-Star game, the goal now is turning around Miami, which is 29-27 and eighth in the Eastern Conference.