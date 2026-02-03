On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will hit the road for a game against the divisional rival Miami Heat in South Beach. Kristaps Porzingis has been upgraded on the injury report, now listed as questionable for this game after missing multiple weeks due to an Achilles issue. Here's everything we know about Porzingis' injury situation and his playing status vs the Heat.

Kristaps Porzingis' injury status vs the Heat

It's certainly good news for the Hawks that Porzingis has been officially listed as questionable for the Heat game on Tuesday with left Achilles tendinitis. Porzingis has been out of the lineup for a few weeks due to the issue, and before that, he had been sidelined for a similar amount of time due to an illness, all of which caused immense frustrations for Hawks fans hoping to see their prized trade acquisition on the floor.

Joining Porzingis on the injury report for the Heat game is Onyeka Okongwu, who will remain out of the lineup after suffering a vicious elbow from Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown last week.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro will miss this game due to a rib injury, while Nikola Jovic is questionable with a right hip impingement. Recently named All-Star Norman Powell is also questionable due to personal reasons.

The Hawks recently went on a four-game winning streak to help get them back in the mix in the Eastern Conference but have since dropped two straight games, including to the lowly Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening in frustrating fashion.

Hawks power forward Jalen Johnson was recently named an All-Star for his efforts so far this season, and Hawks fans are hoping that the rest of the team is able to improve their level of play as the All-Star break approaches.

Tipoff between Atlanta and Miami is set for 7:30 pm ET.