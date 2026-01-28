As the Miami Heat overcame many hurdles to beat the Phoenix Suns last Sunday, 111-102, the team now returns home for a Wednesday matchup against the Orlando Magic. With the Heat coming off the five-game road trip that had injuries force many key rotation players to miss time, all eyes are on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Tyler Herro will once again be ruled out for the contest, which will mark his seventh straight game missed with the current rib injury. However, with missing the start of the season recovering from an offseason ankle surgery and more time with a toe contusion, Wednesday night against the Magic will be the 37th game this season that he will be absent in total.

Looking at others, Miami's leading scorer, Norman Powell, is questionable with “low back tightness,” an issue he has been playing through the majority of the road trip. As the road trip saw the team play five games in seven days, the recent two-day break was needed for him.

“I definitely need the rest,” Powell said, averaging 23.1 points per game, according to The Miami Herald. “And hopefully with these two days, I can get everything to calm down and be ready to go for Orlando.”

Other notable players on the injury report that are listed as available are Jaime Jaquez Jr., Andrew Wiggins, and Pelle Larsson.

Though Davion Mitchell and Kel'el Ware are questionable for the game on Wednesday, each is dealing with a shoulder sprain and hamstring strain, respectively.

Article Continues Below

A look at Kel'el Ware and his status for Heat vs. Magic

While the Heat's young center in Ware achieved Rising Stars honors for the 2026 event, he is at risk for missing the last four games with the hamstring injury.

He did return to practice on Tuesday, which is a great sign, as he was sent home during the aforementioned road trip to treat the issue, with even head coach Erik Spoelstra saying he doesn't see the injury being “long-term.” Ware has been averaging 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the statuses are for Powell, Ware, and Mitchell, as Miami is 25-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference, before Wednesday's matchup against the Magic.