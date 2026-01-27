As Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware has shown improvement in his second season in the NBA, the league has agreed to select the 21-year-old to be in the 2026 Rising Stars event during All-Star weekend. Though the Heat's young star in Ware has been dealing with a hamstring injury, he would speak about the honor, especially coming after an impressive rookie season where he was snubbed.

The event will be on Feb. 13, where the NBA selects exciting rookies, second-year players, and G League standouts, and Ware will be one of them, as at the moment, he's the only Miami representation during All-Star Weekend. However, there is a great chance that Norman Powell could be selected as a reserve for the All-Star game, but talking about Ware, he spoke after Tuesday's practice about the announcement.

“It’ll be fun,” Ware said, according to The Miami Herald. “It’ll be a fun experience. Not too many people get to do it, obviously. So soak in the moment and enjoy it.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the team celebrating the honor before Tuesday's practice.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Spoelstra said. “I think anytime you can go out and see greatness, it’s a fun weekend. It’s not like that game is going to be an intense scrimmage. It’s more about being around the guys and seeing how they got to where they are.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware is dealing with a hamstring injury

Though Ware has been given reality checks by the Heat, the Indiana product has shown growth in his second season, though it hasn't been smooth sailing. It's the life of a young NBA player, but there's no denying that Miami sees immense talent and wants to unlock it, though the current goal is to recover from a hamstring injury.

Ware would be sent home during the recent road trip to treat the issue, having him miss the last four games, though Spoelstra doesn't see it as “long-term.”

Ware is averaging 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field as Miami next takes on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.