MIAMI – As the Miami Heat claim to want to reach their “high ceiling,” as head coach Erik Spoelstra expressed last week, Monday night was a moment that could be seen as a setback for the team or a much-needed reality check. Though the Heat were without Tyler Herro once again, as well as Norman Powell and Pelle Larsson, the team lost to the Utah Jazz, 115-111, in circumstances that are baffling.

The Jazz brought out a starting lineup that featured newcomer Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic, three players who didn't log a single minute in the fourth quarter, despite the game being close.

It could've been argued before that saying a team is “tanking” could be accusatory, but with Utah entering the game with a 16-37 record and the team having held out players in the final frame before, it's not far-fetched to say the team wants to lose. However, Miami broke down throughout the game, including a fourth quarter that saw the team miss a ton of opportunities, still finding trouble winning consecutive games, having only done it once in 2026.

“I know how it looks,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “First of all, the team that they played through the first three quarters is vastly different than the team we played in Salt Lake. They presented some different challenges with the size in terms of our driving, attacking game, and rebounding. And then in the fourth quarter, it just became a game.

“Sometimes it's make or miss, but we had our opportunities to grind out and get defensive stops. It would have been pretty ugly down the stretch. Our guys were gassed; our guys really laid it out there. And I know what that sounds like, playing against a team with their record.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on facing a team “trying to lose”

With the Heat unable to land Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline, the team is now focused on succeeding with what they have, but there's no denying the number of areas that need to be cleaned up. While Monday could be debated as being the most deflating loss of the season, due to the opponents actively tanking, it isn't the first time that Miami has lost when, on paper, they should've dominated.

No matter the circumstances, Bam Adebayo would say to ClutchPoints that Miami needs to find ways to win, even if the other team is “trying to lose.”

“Gotta figure out how to consistently win games,” Adebayo said after recording 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. “Doesn't matter if it's a back-to-back. Four games in five nights, whatever it is, we gotta find a way to win, even against teams that are, I guess you could say, trying to lose.

“Gotta look in the mirror. That's the biggest thing, that we don't look in the mirror enough to see what we can do better, day in, day out. We kind of go with the flow, then when we get behind, it's kind of when we want to, like, tap in…It's like we got to have that urgency from the jump and a lot of times, we don’t have that.”

As mentioned, with Herro, Powell, and Larsson out, Spoelstra started Adebayo alongside Kel'el Ware in the frontcourt, though the second-year center experienced foul trouble early. Andrew Wiggins, who led with 26 points, Davion Mitchell, and Simone Fontecchio rounded out the starting lineup.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra sends a message to the fanbase

Though the first quarter saw the Heat take a 15-point lead, the second period had the Jazz churn out a 35-point quarter to give them a nine-point advantage at halftime. With Miami coming back in the third quarter and Utah sitting three of their starters in the fourth, it was in their grasp to win on Monday night.

The second unit of the Jazz would have other plans, spoiling a win for the Heat on their home floor, despite standout outings from rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, scoring 20 points on seven of 12 shooting from the field, six of 10 from deep. He's coming off a career-best game on Sunday afternoon in the win over the Washington Wizards, another team that was actively tanking, recording 22 points.

He would have an opportunity late in the final frame to give Miami the lead with a seventh-made 3, but missed the shot with mere seconds left on the game clock. With the Heat looking to consecutively win games, Spoelstra was asked why it's been a struggle for the team to do so, as he sent a message to the fanbase.

“I don't know. We're working on it. That's all I can tell Heat Nation,” Spoelstra said. “It's a dedicated group…Guys want it so bad…Based on my experience, if you just continue to forge ahead when it gets tough and it gets disappointing, eventually you get a breakthrough. And I believe that, and I know the locker room believes that as well.”

At any rate, Miami is now 28-27, which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference, as the team looks to head into the All-Star break on a “good note,” as Adebayo described to ClutchPoints.

The last game before the much-needed break is on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.