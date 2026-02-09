The Miami Heat host the Utah Jazz on Monday night, with both Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell on the injury report. Adebayo is probably while Powell is questionable. Adebayo had been dealing with a hip injury while Powell has back tightness. Here is everything we know about Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell’s injury status going into the Heat’s game against the Jazz.

Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell’s injury status vs. Jazz

Given that Bam Adebayo is probable on the Heat’s injury report, it’s a good assumption that he will be playing against the Jazz. With Powell, the answer is a little less certain. He is questionable after leaving the Heat’s game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday due to the back injury. A final determination on Powell’s status likely won’t come until right before the game. He had 21 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes before exiting.

Powell is in his first season with the Heat after being traded by the LA Clippers in the offseason. He was recently selected to his first career All-Star appearance. He’s appeared in 45 games this season, all starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game.

He’s averaging a career-high 23.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Adebayo, on the other hand, has appeared in 46 games and is averaging 18.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Heat injury report

-Bam Adebayo probable (right hip tightness)

-Vladislav Goldin out (G League two-way)

-Tyler Herro out (Rib injury)

-Kasparas Jakucionis available (left ankle)

-Jaime Jaquez Jr. available (left knee sprain)

-Keshad Johnson out (G League two-way)

-Nikola Jovic availale (right hip impingement)

-Pelle Larsson doubtful

-Norman Powell questionable (low back tightness)

-Terry Rozier out (not with team)

-Dru Smith available (left ankle soreness)

-Andrew Wiggins available (left hamstring tightness)

Jazz injury report

-Keyonte George out (right ankle sprain)

-Walker Kessler out (left shoulder injury recovery)

-Kevin Love out (rest)