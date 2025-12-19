As the Miami Heat broke its five-game losing streak by beating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, 106-95, there was a bevy of contributions from the team, including the presence of the team's first-round pick from the last NBA Draft. In the Heat's win over the Nets, fans got to finally see rookie Kasparas Jakucionis play in meaningful minutes, garnering the attention of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

It wouldn't be Jakucionis' debut in the NBA, as he came in for Miami towards the end of the blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 1. However, this was the first time he played consequential time as Spoelstra called his name with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

It didn't take long for the 19-year-old to make an impact, making his first NBA regular-season field goal, which was a three-pointer. While Jakucionis would only play eight minutes the entire game, recording three points with an assist, Spoelstra would speak on the “good boost” he gave.

“I thought he gave us a good boost,” Spoelstra said, via video by Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “You know, we're down guys right now, and [Jakucionis] gives us, you know, the energy, the competitiveness. He makes things happen. You know, he's gotten a lot better, a lot more comfortable in what we're trying to do. I thought those minutes were good. You know, we missed some shots during the time that he was in there. But I thought the process of that unit was pretty, pretty solid.”

Coach Spo on Kasparas tonight "I thought he gave us a good boost. Kas gives us the energy and competitiveness. He makes things happen. I thought those minutes we're good. Kasparas played 8 minutes tonight. https://t.co/gZm53dRNnr pic.twitter.com/JtH77WHL3S — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 19, 2025

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. presents Kasparas Jakucionis with the game ball

With the Heat dealing with injuries like Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson, seeing Jakucionis play meaningful minutes could be a recurring event, giving the team a guard that Spoelstra can play. For the impact he made, he was presented the game ball, given to him by fellow Jaime Jaquez Jr., a fellow young Miami player.

Article Continues Below

Jaime Jaquez Jr giving Kasparas Jakucionis the game ball from last night. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/fzkwUjRYKv — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 19, 2025

Jakucionis was taken with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, who could fill in a need that the team has been missing for a while, which is a play-making point guard, though Davion Mitchell is in the midst of an impressive season. Talking about his outing, Jakucionis would say that the most important area was getting a win and snapping the skid.

“So I feel good,” Jakucionis said, via video from HeatCulture on X. “You know, the most important that we won after a losing streak of quite a lot of games. So that was the most important for today. We all focus on the win tonight, and I think it's a good way to start building everything up.”

Kasparas Jakucionis on playing in his first real stint in the NBA: “I feel good, the most important is that we won after the losing streak…that was the most important for today, we all focused for the win tonight…” “I’m trying to be ready always…” Happy for Kasp. pic.twitter.com/W3QKQHhw3i — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 19, 2025

The Illinois product would say that he got “little hints” before the game that he could play on Thursday, but it was pretty much the same message that he and other young players get, which is to stay ready, so you don't have to get ready.

“I'm trying to be ready always and do what I can do, control what I can control,” Jakucionis said.

At any rate, the rookie looks to stack more playing time as Miami continues the road trip on Friday night against the Boston Celtics and Sunday against the New York Knicks.