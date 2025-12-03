The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after holding on against the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-118, at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The Raptors led by as much as 16 points, but they allowed the Trail Blazers to fight back in the fourth quarter, leading to the down-to-the-wire finish.

Scottie Barnes led the charge for Toronto with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. Immanuel Quickley had 23 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram chipped in 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Raptors still played without RJ Barrett, who's nursing a knee injury.

After the win, Quickley acknowledged what they've been missing amid Barrett's absence.

“He averages 20 points a game and he’s defending really well this year,” said Quickley, as quoted by Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

"He averages 20 pts a game … he's defending really well this year, " … Immanuel Quickley on Raps missing RJ Barrett.

As Quickley pointed out, Barrett has been an efficient two-way weapon, averaging 19.4 points on over 50% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He has covered the opposing team's top wing players, utilizing his athleticism and mobility.

With the core of Barrett, Barnes, Ingram, and Quickley all healthy, the Raptors went on a hot streak, surprising many in the league. But once the 25-year-old Barrett got sidelined, they started to taper off. He is projected to be out for at least one more week.

Ja'Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, and Ochai Agbaji will continue to share the minutes in lieu of Barrett.

The Raptors improved to 15-7, including 8-2 at home, after beating the Trail Blazers, who got 25 points, eight rebounds, and 14 assists from Deni Avdija.

Toronto will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.