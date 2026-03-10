MIAMI – After the Miami Heat's statement win over the Detroit Pistons, the team is now on a five-game winning streak that has been led by captain Bam Adebayo. With the Heat star in Adebayo continuing to reach milestones, like eclisping 10,000 career points, his usage has also been a one that is meticilous by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Adebayo is arguably in the midst of his best stretch of the season thus far, as since the last nine games where Miami came off the All-Star break, he's averaged 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

The numbers when Adebayo is on and off the court are staggering, as the team has outscored others by 19.8 points per 100 possessions when on the floor. Plus, Adebayo has a net rating of +12.1, per Screwball, showing how crucial he is to the team, as during this recent stretch, the big man has taken quick breathers between his first and second stints of each half, working with both the starting and second units.

For Spoelstra, he speaks on ‘maximizing' his minutes, especially since Adebayo is in his “prime.”

“I think he's embracing it. I think he's really enjoying it right now,” Spoelstra said after the win over the Pistons. “He's on the court in both units, and we're at the time of the year right now. He's in his prime. I'm gonna play him some minutes right now while we're going for it. And I think he's loving it, because he has his role with the starters, and then when he comes in with the second unit, it's a little bit different. And even the offense and defense, I think it keeps him really engaged as a leader for us, he's just been absolutely pivotal in both lineups, being able to toggle between the two of them.”

Erik Spoelstra on how Bam Adebayo is taking his interesting rotation plan where gets quick rest and plays with both units: “I think he’s embracing it…he’s in his prime, I’m gonna play him some minutes right now while we’re going for it…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/b0kTH3fl90 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 9, 2026

Heat's Bam Adebayo on his atypical rotational pattern

While the Heat start a crucial week to extend their winning streak and fortify their spot in the Eastern Conference standings, Adebayo looks to keep up his stellar play on both sides of the ball if the team wants to avoid the play-in tournament. Wanting to not play in the tourney and finish at eighth in the East, like they've had the past three seasons, Adebayo is willing to do what's necessary to win, as he especially feels better that Kel'el Ware comes in when needing a breather.

“I just go out there and play hard, man,” Adebayo said. “There's really no system to it, and you kind of get a feel for it after a while. We'll talk about it. He was like, ‘I'm gonna switch it up a little bit.' At this point, I got in the groove, and hopefully he doesn't change it again. And the thing about it is, we're starting to trust the young fellow [Kel'el Ware] more. He's starting to come along.”

“And like I said, it's not gonna be 20 and 15 every night, but his presence was felt today. He was a plus 11, and that's what I look at for him, like making the right plays, being a lot there, running in transition, blocking shots, and it gives me time to get a rest, and then we get a little tandem of the double big lineup.”

Besides Ware coming in for Adebayo, Spoelstra has started to use the duo of the two on the floor together, which has led to positive minutes, as Miami looks to keep it going when the team faces the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.