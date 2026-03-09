Bam Adebayo and Dwyane Wade join each other in franchise history after the former reached a scoring milestone in the Miami Heat's win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Adebayo has been in the NBA since 2017, making his way up the ranks as one of the best big men in the league. He shines as a two-way star, helping the Heat compete in the mix for playoff contention.

In 34 minutes of action, Adebayo beat down Detroit's defense. He finished with a stat line of 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Going into the game, Adebayo scored 9,977 points throughout his career with the Heat. After his performance against Detroit, the star center now finds himself in the club of 10,000 points, per ESPN Insights. It's a club that only he and Wade pulled off throughout their Heat careers, as the latter produced 21,556 points across 15 seasons.

10,000 career points for Bam Adebayo 🔥 He joins Dwyane Wade as the only players to reach 10,000 points with the Heat franchise 👏 pic.twitter.com/AoVmYMKdu7 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 9, 2026

How Bam Adebayo, Heat played against Pistons

Bam Adebayo led the Heat in the key showdown, helping the stun the Pistons 121-110.

Six players scored in double-digits for Miami in the win, including Adebayo. Tyler Herro led the team in scoring with 25 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. He shot 8-of-16 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Jaime Jaquez Jr. came next with 19 points and seven assists, Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis scored 12 points each, while Pelle Larsson provided 10 points and six rebounds.

Miami improved to a 36-29 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Heat will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Washington Wizards on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.