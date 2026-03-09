MIAMI – With the Miami Heat approaching a crucial week ahead of them, as the goal is to avoid the play-in tournament, the huge win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, 121-110, featured one of many impactful storylines. In the team's win over the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, Heat captain Bam Adebayo earned a scoring milestone relating to the team that was only had by Dwyane Wade.

After Adebayo recorded 24 points on Sunday evening, it marked the big man reaching over 10,000 career points with Miami, marking only the second time a player with the franchise has done such an achievement, aside from Wade. While Wade is firmly No. 1 in that category with 21,556 points, Adebayo's 10,001 puts him second, having already passed Alonzo Mourning at 9,459 earlier.

Adebayo spoke after the win over Detroit about the milestone, putting it into perspective not only how he's improved and the length he's been with Miami, but also how he was drafted, known for his defense.

“Man, it means a lot coming from somewhere we got drafted to play defense, and everybody thinking I was just a lob threat, but it just shows the growth of my game,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, this organization believes in me. I've been here that long that I can get 10k with the same team, and obviously being in the history books with…behind somebody like D-Wade. So it's a great accomplishment. I'm glad I got on a W too, and this is a fun win for us.”

On his 24 points, Adebayo shot seven of 17 from the field and four of 10 from three-point range.

On his 24 points, Adebayo shot seven of 17 from the field and four of 10 from three-point range.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's milestone and his importance

As Adebayo is really chasing Udonis Haslem's Heat rebound record, which he is on pace to do, the main goal at the moment is leading the team to victories, which the team is now on a five-game winning streak after the statement outing on Sunday. Besides the 24 points, he would also record nine rebounds and six assists, while recording a +13 on the floor.

Alongside Tyler Herro's 25 points on Sunday, the Miami duo led the way for a collective win over the East-leading Pistons, but it can't be said enough how crucial to the team Adebayo is, judging by his numbers on and off the floor. According to Screwball, Adebayo's net rating is a +12.1, showing how well the team performs when he's on the court, which was mentioned by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“He has just such a competitive will, and you can see it,” Spoelstra said about Adebayo. “The staff just mentioned to me today that he's second in the league on on/off, which does matter. Is it everything? No, like, you can find a stat for everything, but that shows his impact on winning. When he's on the court, our defense is outstanding, and our game is great. Now, when he's off the court, it's improving, you know, our guys are really trying to be there for our team in those minutes.”



“But I think the credit also is to his competitive will and work ethic. He came in not known necessarily as a scorer; he's worked and willed himself into that for this particular team, his scoring is really important, and the playmaking,” Spoelstra continued.

Adebayo looks to continue to lead Miami as the team tries to extend its five-game winning streak on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.