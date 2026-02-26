One way to bounce back after a letdown like the one the Golden State Warriors had in New Orleans is to put up 133 points with eight of your nine players scoring double figures. And that's exactly what the Dubs did in Tennessee as they dispatched the lottery-bound Memphis Grizzlies 133-112 on the backend of the quick road trip back-to-back. It was a great birthday present for Brandin Podziemski, who turned 23 on Wednesday.

With Draymond Green ruled out with lower back soreness, Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis at home managing their health, and De'Anthony Melton resting per his back-to-back policy, the Warriors rallied with their second- and third-stringers.

“The way the ball moved,” coach Steve Kerr highlighted specifically, given the lack of rhythm in New Orleans. “We played through the post quite a bit, Al [Horford] was fantastic… He created a lot of advantages for us. They started doubling him, and we were able to move the ball really well. 37 assists. Just a really good night for everybody who stepped on the floor.”

Dubs guard Will Richard will be front and center on the poster as he led the team with 21 points, along with 5 rebounds, six assists, and three steals, but it was a true strength-in-numbers effort against tanking injury-riddled Grizzlies.

Birthday boy Podziemski continued his strong play as of late with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Gary Payton II kicked in 19 points with three steals. Gui Santos, Moses Moody, and Pat Spencer combined for 43 points. Al Horford returned with a solid 10 points and seven rebounds, and Quinten Post tossed in 12 points and eight rebounds. Even two-way player Malefy Leons got in on the action with nine points, eight rebounds, and two steals, which the head coach loved.

“I'm really enjoying coaching these guys,” Kerr said. “The energy, the enthusiasm, supporting each other, it's a really fun group.

Brandin Podziemski finding balance

Podziemski's third season hasn't gone the way many would have liked, given all his ups and downs. With his struggles offensively and lack of a fireworks-esque leap in his game, the combo guard had a tough time finding his way as the Warriors search for answers to their own up-and-down season. But over the last couple of games, the Warriors have leaned on his all-around, Swiss Army Knife game, and he's succeeded in kind.

Over his last six games, Podziemski has averaged 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Most notably in that stretch is back-to-back games with 15 rebounds, a trait rare in guards that makes him highly valuable even if the scoring isn't always there.

“Brandin's been great. Just the totality of his game,” Kerr said. “What he does on the glass, handling the ball, playing off the ball. We're trying to find that balance. He still, at times, gets himself in trouble, but he's also a young player who has the ability to do a lot. And he's trying to do a lot. So it's all with great intentions. Just finding that balance, and he's doing a great job of that.”

Finding that balance has been the battle for Podziemski this year. As Kerr has harped on all year, Podziemski's at his best when he's getting off the ball quickly– when he's not overburdening himself with too much.

“During the game, I don't think about it,” Podziemski said after the Denver win earlier this week. “I just do what the game calls for. I know my IQ for the game, and knowing things is what got me this far. The worst thing you can do is second-guess your decisions, and it looks even worse. So I just go out there and play the game.”

Warriors return home

The Warriors complete the short road trip 1-1 and will return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Going .500 the rest of the season is pretty much the recipe for Golden State moving forward as they look to retain their spot in the standings. With teams like Memphis below them dedicated to tanking, the margin of error isn't all that slim, even with their injuries. What that means for actual playoff contention is another story, but for now, they're doing enough to tread water.

As for their injury updates, Kerr expects Green back for the Lakers game as they opted to play it safe on the backend of this back-to-back. For Porzingis, we'll get a better idea of how he's managing his illness in the coming days. And for the kingpin of this whole operation, Curry is set to be re-evaluated on February 28th, with the hope that the inflammation in his knee has settled down enough for him to return to play. His runner's knee has been a nebulous injury. No structural damage, but enough discomfort to keep him sidelined.

Regardless, this kind of win showed what this Warriors team is about right now. Capable of winning with their depth, albeit against lesser teams, and more than fiesty against stiffer competition. They'll look to continue their scrappy play back home in the Bay.