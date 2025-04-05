MIAMI – As Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had a thigh injury going into Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team said that he would be ruled out with a thigh contusion. While the Heat gets ready for possibly playoff basketball, Herro will be needed for the remainder of the regular season and eventually, the play-in tournament as head coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update regarding the star.

Herro is amid his best season in the NBA leading to his first All-Star appearance where he's always been the healthiest being a part of 74 games before Saturday. He would suffer the thigh contusion on a fastbreak play in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that Herro is “day-to-day” and also answered if Herro's availability for the rest of the season is in question.

“Yeah, he's doing as much treatment as he could. I mean, you guys saw the play, it was on that fast break, just had a contusion there. We'll treat him day-to-day,” Spoelstra said as he then answered about Herro's availability. “I don't want to go there, I don't know why you're going there, but we'll see. I mean, the body will let us know. But our focus is on everybody else that's available.”

“We have enough to focus on one game,” Herro continued. “And this group has really shown a lot of fortitude, the mentality of not making excuses, but just to continue to get better and find a way to put ourselves in a position to win this game. Milwaukee, obviously, is playing for something, and Giannis is playing great, their three-point shooters are stepping up. We know the challenge, but our guys look forward to that.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro being out with the thigh injury and if the outlook on the season is in question. “We’ll treat him day-to-day…I’m not going there (in regards to his availability for the season), but we’ll see, the body will let us know…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/PK7wgla8co — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Missing Tyler Herro, the Heat are in a “fun” part of the season

In the Heat's heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies off a Ja Morant game-winner, Herro would have another standout performance with 35 points as he's been dynamic during the past six-game winning streak. However, the team looks to win without their leading scorer against Milwaukee which they hope is a one-game deal.

Still, Spoelstra would express how this time of the season is “fun” for the rest of Miami.

“Yeah, it's fun right now, our guys are having a lot of fun,” Spoelstra said. “The games mean something. They're competitive. Lately, it's bringing out a better version out of our group collectively. You can find purpose where we are right now. Just because it's not exactly where you want to be in the standings doesn't mean that you have to think that we're less than because of where we think we should be. These games have a great feel to them. They're competitive and if you're a competitor, then this is what you want. This is what you live for.”

Erik Spoelstra on the atmosphere around the team with a handful of games left in the season. “Yeah it’s fun right now, our guys are having a lot of fun…lately it’s bringing out a better version out of our group…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/s1Bhc5pYa3 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, before the Heat face the Bucks, the team is 35-41 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as they continue to fight for seeding within the play-in tournament.