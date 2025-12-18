On Tuesday, Ayo Dosunmu hoped to be on the floor for the Chicago Bulls' showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, on Wednesday, Dosunmu was a no-show due to a thumb injury.

Before the game, head coach Billy Donovan announced that Dosunmu was out. Nevertheless, he didn't hit the panic button over Dosunumu being out for a prolonged period.

“I don’t feel this is a situation where he’ll be out long term,” Donovan said.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan on Ayo Dosunmu’s thumb injury: “I don’t feel this is a situation where he’ll be out long term” pic.twitter.com/w5qhJzT8YS — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 17, 2025

Dosunmu has been out of the last two games due to injuries to both thumbs. He had to tape up both thumbs and sustained a bruise on the bone of his right thumb. Plus, his left thumb was hurting the worst.

Currently, Dosunmu is averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 27.8 minutes per game. Altogether, he has played in 20 games total, both in the starting rotation and off the bench. Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming in against the Cavs with a 10-15 victory.

Last Sunday, they lost 114-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans. At the same time, the Bulls have lost 8 of their last 10 games. A far cry from their 6-1 start to the season. One of the major issues as of late has been injuries to key talent.

Ayo Dosunmu's recent history of injuries

Within the last year, Dosunmu has had to battle a string of injuries. Last season ended early for him due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. The recovery lasted 4-6 months.

He finished the year averaging 12.3 points per game and played in 46 games.

In April 2024, he missed the final regular-season games due to a bruise on his quad and a bruise on his thigh. Later that year, Dosunmu had to battle calf strains.

Those calf strains repeated during the early part of this season. Given all that, the Bulls are trying to rest him as much as possible.