Oklahoma football piled four sacks the last time it faced Alabama. None came from lead rusher R Mason Thomas, though, as he sat out with an injury. Now Thomas is back — leading to a major endorsement from Brent Venables ahead of their College Football Playoff meeting.

The head coach trusted his other rushers to rattle Ty Simpson in the November meeting. Thomas returned to practice at full strength, per George Stoia III of On3/Rivals Wednesday.

“Brent Venables says R Mason Thomas has been very engaged since his injury. Never missed a meeting and took his rehab seriously to get back for this moment,” Stoia posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Venables also fired off this message via the Sooners insider.

“He cares deeply about his opportunity here. I'm excited for him to get back on the field,” Venables said.

R Mason Thomas leading deep Oklahoma pass rush vs. Alabama

Outside linebacker Kip Lewis surfaced as OU's top pass rusher in the 23-21 road win over ‘Bama. Venables masterfully delayed Lewis's blitzes to throttle Alabama's air attack.

Kip Lewis against Tennessee and Alabama this year: 17 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 3.5 TFL’s Hard to *bleeping* Kill.

Dude plays so angry 😳🔥#Sooners pic.twitter.com/sYNlJpwV0S — Connor Pasby (@ConnorPasby) November 16, 2025

Thomas, though, is lauded for his high-motor and tenacity off the edge. He previously did damage against another Iron Bowl team earlier this year in Auburn.

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas + Closing speed in pursuit

+ Burst off the snap

+ Relentless motor and active hands

+ High pass-rushing IQ

+ Yannick Ngakoue vibes

– Smaller for an EDGE

– Reach blockers can wipe him out in the run game pic.twitter.com/6YKOYnyruO — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 1, 2025

Thomas reentering the pass rush room hands OU and Venables a third rusher. Taylor Wein is another edge option who damaged Alabama's offensive line in the November meeting.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pounder leads OU with 6.5 sacks. Thomas looks ready to add to Oklahoma's sack total on Friday in Norman. Oklahoma enters the higher seed at No. 8 compared to ‘Bama.