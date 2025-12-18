The USC Trojans football program faces a major postseason change after star wide receiver Makai Lemon declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and opted out of the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday afternoon, ending his collegiate career and reshaping USC’s postseason approach. The No. 16 ranked Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl on December 30.

Lemon leaves college football after a historic junior season in which he emerged as the USC Trojans’ standout wide receiver. He earned the Biletnikoff Award and Consensus All-American honors while serving as the focal point of USC Football’s passing offense throughout the 2025 campaign.

Rivals’ and On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), explaining the timing and impact of Lemon’s decision as USC prepares for bowl play without its top offensive weapon.

“BREAKING: USC star WR Makai Lemon is set to declare for the NFL Draft, sources tell @On3Sports

This season he totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 TDs

One of the Top WRs in this year’s draft class”

The announcement follows a season in which the standout junior accounted for a significant share of the Trojans’ offensive production through the air. His ability to separate, win contested catches, and generate explosive plays consistently stressed opposing defenses.

By opting out of the Alamo Bowl, Lemon limits injury risk while shifting focus toward pre-draft training and evaluations. The move reflects a growing trend among elite prospects prioritizing long-term professional opportunity.

Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff now must adjust their offensive approach without their most reliable receiving option. The absence places added pressure on younger pass catchers while testing the depth of a unit that leaned heavily on Lemon.

As the 2026 NFL Draft declaration becomes official, USC turns toward development and roster balance. Lemon departs as one of the most accomplished receivers in program history and a clear symbol of USC’s continued pipeline to the NFL.