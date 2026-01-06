It's been a tough season so far for the Sacramento Kings in 2025-26, currently sitting at 8-28 ahead of Tuesday night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Domantas Sabonis has been sidelined for quite some time with a leg injury, and Sacramento's bizarre roster construction, which was widely criticized before the year began, has turned out exactly as most pundits expected.

On Tuesday, the Kings got some tough injury news on one of the younger members of their roster.

“According to a league source, Kings forward Keegan Murray underwent an MRI after exiting the game in the third quarter of Sunday night's game versus the Bucks. Imaging revealed a moderate left ankle sprain. Murray will be listed as out and will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks,” Reported James Ham of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It's a tough injury blow for a Kings team that is not exactly brimming with young talent, and that is looking to perhaps up the trade value of some of their players as the deadline looms next month.

Over the last few years, Keegan Murray has established himself as a solid three and D role player who can defend the perimeter and knock down open shots on the other end of the floor. This latest injury setback will only further strain the Kings' depth and make lineup configurations that much tougher for head coach Doug Christie.

In any case, the Kings' game vs the Mavericks on Tuesday evening is set to tip off with a late start time of 11:00 pm ET from Sacramento.