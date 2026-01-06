The Chicago Bears' offense could receive a massive boost in the playoffs with star receiver Rome Odunze potentially on the cusp of returning. Odunze has not played since Week 13, but Caleb Williams seems to believe his No. 1 pass-catcher will be on the field for the Bears' grudge match with the Green Bay Packers.

Williams did not confirm Odunze's return, but he basically said it would happen without the exact wording. When asked about Odunze's status, Williams said he is “excited to have him back,” notably not using the word “if.”

“It's gonna be great,” Williams said, via Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO Sports. “I'm excited to have him back for the offense.”

The statement certainly makes it seem that the Bears are confident Odunze will end a six-week hiatus against the Packers. The second-year wideout was the team's leading receiver at the time of his injury with 44 catches for 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year. His 90 targets still lead the team, despite missing the last five games.

In his absence, Odunze has proudly watched rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III thrive in expanded roles. Loveland ended the season with consecutive 90-yard games to become the Bears' leading receiver, while Burden was the team's leading pass-catcher in three of its last five games.

Veteran DJ Moore also enjoyed a brief, two-week resurgence with Odunze sidelined. Moore was the hero of the Bears' Week 16 win over the Packers, catching the game-winning 46-yard walk-off touchdown in overtime.

The Bears have gone 2-3 without Odunze, but still managed to clinch the NFC North. Their divisional title allowed them to clinch the No. 2 seed, setting up a third game against the Packers in the Wild Card round. The teams split their regular season meetings, with both games coming down to the final play.