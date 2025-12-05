Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the constants for the Detroit Lions over the course of this season. While Detroit hasn't been as consistent as fans hoped they would be, Gibbs has been a rock for the offense. His ability to produce both as a traditional running back and as a pass-catcher from the backfield makes him a true threat for opposing defenses.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, Gibbs had himself a great night. The Lions trusted their star running back to score points while in the redzone, and he delivered. Gibbs scored three touchdowns on the night, putting his career total to 47. His final touchdown, a 13-yard run to ice the game, also tied him with Lions legend Barry Sanders for most touchdowns before turning 24, per the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs ties Barry Sanders for the most TDs before turning 24! He has 47 in his career 🔥 DALvsDET on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dbU9nQtyDb — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Gibbs will turn 24 next March. It's safe to say then that the Lions star running back will break the record set by the greatest running back in his team's history. Gibbs has been a consistent force for Detroit since he was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Gibbs led the entire NFL in total touchdowns with 20 touchdowns, sixteen of which came on the ground.

Against the Cowboys, Gibbs had a quiet night on the ground. The Lions running back had 43 rushing yards on 12 carries. It was in the passing game where Gibbs did the most damage, catching seven passes for 77 yards. While his yardage was limited, all three of his touchdowns were rushing touchdowns.

The win stabilized the Lions' playoff chances this season. With how competitive the NFC North has been, Detroit hasn't been able to get a steady grip on the division lead. A win here gives them a better chance to win the division while keeping their Wild Card chances high as well.