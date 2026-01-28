As rumors surround the Miami Heat ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, there's no doubt that the team is being closely examined as one that will heavily go after Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the Heat have been in rumors for Antetokounmpo for some time now, the Feb. 5 date is quickly approaching, and with the right deal, it wouldn't be a rare sight to see “The Greek Freak” in a Miami uniform.

Wednesday was a key day for news surrounding the 31-year-old as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is “ready for a new home,” whether it be at next Thursday's trade deadline or in the offseason. However, fellow ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel noted how the Heat, among other teams, wants to get a deal done before the deadline.

“The Heat, Warriors, and Toronto Raptors are among several franchises that have been pushing hard for an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline, multiple league sources said,” Siegel said. “There are developing trades involving these teams, as well as the New York Knicks, that could be impacted by Giannis' decision.”

Miami fans have been used to disappointment regarding the team being unable to land key stars over the years, with recent examples being Damian Lillard after the 2023 NBA Finals run, despite the guard requesting to be dealt to the Heat. You don't have to go far back, as Miami was a finalist to land Kevin Durant last offseason, but the reluctance to throw Kel'el Ware in a deal reportedly couldn't get it done.

It seems as if Heat president Pat Riley is holding out his assets only for a premier player in the NBA, with Antetokounmpo fitting the bill. Here's the best trade offer that Miami could make to entice Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo:

Heat's youth separates them from a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo deal

With the Heat looking for momentum ahead of the All-Star break, pulling off a trade for Antetokounmpo is one that will give the franchise an unbelievable amount of momentum. It wouldn't be far off to say that it could rank as one of the greatest trades in the team's history, since they're getting in return an arguable top player ever.

However, what would Milwaukee want? Looking at what Charania has said on Wednesday, it's getting talented young players and/or a bunch of draft picks.

“The Bucks are giving indications that they want either a young blue-chip talent or a surplus of draft picks. Probably a combination of both as they sit through these offers this week or next week,” Charania said.

Shams on what the Bucks want in a Giannis trade: "The Bucks are giving indications that they want either a young blue chip talent or a surplus of draft picks. Probably a combination of both as they sit through these offers this week or next week… They could handle this in the… pic.twitter.com/8Y1uPwSVQ4 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 28, 2026

When it comes to young players with talent, Miami has it with Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, recent first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis, and others. Looking at Charania's quote, he mentions a “young blue-chip talent.” There is one that potentially fits that, depending on Milwaukee's viewpoint, in 21-year-old Kel'el Ware.

Siegel would even report that the Heat could have “the best position possible” to land Antetokounmpo due to the talent, with even a key one not mentioned being Tyler Herro, who is from Milwaukee.

“Miami may just be in the best position possible out of any team to pull off a trade for Giannis before the trade deadline when it comes to the talent they can offer,” Siegel wrote. “Tyler Herro, who is a Milwaukee native, is joined by Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic as young assets that would be appealing to a Bucks team that would obviously enter a rebuilding phase without Giannis.”

A look at the Heat's draft capital, plus other areas

Looking at Miami's draft picks, the team has tradeable first-round picks in 2030 and 2032, with a chance to unlock their picks in 2027 or 2028 by trading Andrew Wiggins, with the Golden State Warriors rumored to be interested. However, it doesn't have to be Golden State, since the team could internally know that obtaining Wiggins would give the Heat an advantage in the Antetokounmpo hunt, as they are in speculation as well.

While Miami would also get more tradeable first-round picks in the offseason, there could be a push to make a deal before the trade deadline, as other teams are in heavy pursuit, with the Heat not wanting to be left in the rearview mirror.'

Another key aspect that Miami has is its expiring contracts with Terry Rozier, Simone Fontecchio, and Keshad Johnson, with those types of contracts always attractive for an opposing team.

There should also be a conversation around Herro's value, as while he came into the season coming off being an All-Star, he's been struggling to see time on the court. Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic will mark the 37th game missed for Herro, who's dealt with a myriad of injuries, including having an offseason ankle surgery, and missing more time with toe and rib injuries.

However, does that mean his talent on offense just goes away? Probably not, but the injury history is something to be aware of; his Milwaukee connection and other aspects still make him a valuable add for most teams.

What a Heat trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo could look like

Now we laid the groundwork for what the Heat have for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo. Here's what they should give, which should be an enticing deal.

Miami trades: Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier (expiring contract), 2029 1st-round pick, 2031 1st-round pick, and a few draft swaps.

A deal that has this groundwork could quite possibly get it done, with the chance to even have pick swaps, compared to what Milwaukee wants and what Miami has to give. If no team acquires Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline, then the Heat look to the offseason, which could even benefit them since they'll unlock more tradeable first-round picks.

Miami's reluctance to give a lot for a player has rubbed some fans the wrong way, but if there is a hint of optimism, it's what Pat Riley said in May of 2024 in his end of season press conference. Riley would say there are two or three players in this league that is worth going for it, or ‘shoot the moon,' and it's hard to argue that the two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo isn't in that tier.

The Heat should be all in for Antetokounmpo.