As the basketball world has been waiting for the latest regarding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and what his trade status looks like ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, it looks like the talks have now heightened. While rumors around Giannis will continue swirling, ClutchPoints' NBA insider has key details on the teams that are pursuing the big man.

On top of ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that Giannis “is ready for a new home” at either the trade deadline or in the offseason, it looks like Milwaukee is heavily listening to offers. Siegel would note this as well, on top of listing three teams that have been “pushing hard” for a deal to be made “before the deadline.”

Those three teams are the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Toronto Raptors, the last being a fairly new addition to the sweepstakes.

“Giannis is the center of attention around the NBA,” Siegel wrote. “Plenty of teams have called the Bucks since the start of 2026 regarding Antetokounmpo's potential availability, and a handful of teams have been pushing for the two-time MVP to be traded before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. As ESPN reports, Antetokounmpo appears ready for a new home, and the Bucks are beginning to listen to offers for him.”

“The Heat, Warriors, and Toronto Raptors are among several franchises that have been pushing hard for an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline, multiple league sources said,” Siegel continued. “There are developing trades involving these teams, as well as the New York Knicks, that could be impacted by Giannis' decision.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Bucks want to trade away Antetokounmpo either at the deadline or wait until the offseason to do so.