With just a few days left until the trade deadline, Giannis Antetokounmpo still remains the topic of discussion in many rumors. With Antetokounmpo set to be sidelined for some time, the Milwaukee Bucks don't have the firepower to win consistently, and the future does not look bright.

Teams are still wondering if Antetokounmpo wants to part ways with the Bucks, and if the team believes they need a reset. If both of those statements are true, there are a few teams interested in the services of the Bucks' star and are probably willing to give them a respectable package.

One of those teams is the Miami Heat, and they have the belief that they can get the Bucks to make a deal with them, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The most common answer to that question when posed to various league executives continues to be Miami,” Stein wrote. “Now is that merely because the Heat themselves are said to be transmitting a vibe of confidence that they can somehow sway the Bucks? Possibly. Miami, for what it's worth, is said to believe it has a real shot at crafting a pathway to Antetokounmpo.

Article Continues Below

“The Heat's presumed best offer, mind you, would likely be headlined by Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and draft capital. Is that enough to speed up the Bucks' timetable?”

The Heat have been interested in Antetokounmpo for some years now, and if the Bucks are willing to take Herro and Ware, they may be able to make something happen. The Heat have managed to be in the Play-In over the past few years, and Antetokounmpo could help them get out of that bubble, especially if you put the right pieces around him.

As of now, it doesn't look like the Bucks will entertain anything at the deadline, but when the offseason comes around, that's when things could get interesting.