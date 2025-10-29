While the Miami Heat blew out the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, 144-117, marking another impressive victory, the team didn't leave unscathed. As Heat guard Norman Powell is dealing with a groin issue, the latest injury report also features Nikola Jovic and others before Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

With Miami embarking on a four-game road trip, including the outing Thursday in San Antonio, the team looks to continue their positive momentum and build on their three-game winning streak. Powell was a late addition to the injury report on Tuesday and was eventually ruled out for the game.

Now, he is listed as “doubtful” with a right groin strain, which means he is likely to miss the clash with the Spurs. As for Jovic, he is down as “questionable” with a right hip contusion, which his absence is a big blow for the team since he is part of the Heat's explosive bench that has changed the course of games this season.

Tyler Herro continues to be absent after ankle surgery, as also rookie Kasparas Jakucionis is once again out with a right groin strain and has yet to make his regular-season debut. While all the injured players will travel with the team, the most obvious absence will be Terry Rozier, who is on immediate leave after being arrested by the FBI as part of a gambling probe.

Heat is exercising “caution” with Norman Powell's groin injury

With Powell transitioning seamlessly with the Heat to start the season, the missed games are frustrating, as the 31-year-old was looking forward to continuing his impressive start, coming off a 29-point performance against the New York Knicks last Sunday. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke after the win over the Hornets and expressed that Powell's injury was sustained during Tuesday morning's shootaround and the team is exercising “the appropriate amount of caution.”

“We'll just have to see. But it happened at shoot-around,” Spoelstra said. “He says he feels okay, but we are, you know, because of where it is, we'll exercise the appropriate amount of caution, but we'll see how he feels.”

At any rate, the Heat are off to a blazing 3-1 start, but are at risk of being without Powell and Jovic for the matchup against superstar Victor Wenbanyama and the Spurs.