With the Miami Heat taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, the team is looking to snap its four-game skid, as there are only 11 games left in the regular season. As the Heat look to overcome the pain of the losing streak, especially after the seven-game winning streak prior, let's take a look at what the postseason could look like for the team.

When it comes to the Eastern Conference standings, it's hard to say where Miami should finish to get the best matchup, as from now until the end of the regular season, a lot can change. From the first-seeded Detroit Pistons (51-19) to the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27), it's separated by seven and a half games, with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in between much closer.

Then, looking at the mid-level teams in the East, the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors (39-31) and the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets (37-34) are separated by just two-and-a-half games, as the Heat find themselves at ninth with a 38-33 record.

“When you say you have to develop some grit, you have to go through it,” Spoelstra said after Saturday's loss to the Houston Rockets, via Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “When you feel like every possession does matter, and part of the grit is you have to go through some pain. So we're going through a little bit of pain right now, and that's going to steal us. It's going to make us better, and we'll focus on getting ready for a tough opponent on Monday.”

Coach Spo with more on finding their 'grit' "When you say you have to develop some grit you have to go through it. There are consequences. When you feel these kinds of emotions and feel like every possession does matter. Part of the grit is you have to go through some pain.… https://t.co/6EZBv3SFWq pic.twitter.com/pdsRdiGf4y — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 22, 2026

Here are some “dream “scenarios that could bode well for Miami in the playoffs:

Heat avoids play-in tournament at sixth seed, faces Knicks in playoffs

This first scenario is probably the best ot both worlds in accomplishing the main goal of the Heat this season, which is to get out of the play-in tournament. After being in the tourney and finishing eighth for the last three seasons, the team is tired of being stagnant, as Miami has been public in not wanting to finish there.

Here, the Heat get to the coveted sixth spot, which they're currently one game out of, and face a No. 3 Knicks team that is a more favorable matchup compared to the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami and New York have split the season series at two wins apiece, giving players like Bam Adebayo, Norman, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and others a chance to make it a competitive series.

Once again, there's a chance that New York falls out of the third spot, but this is the current best scenario for the Heat in terms of reaching the sixth seed, after three straight seasons in the play-in tournament, and getting a matchup that's better than others. Still, a team led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and others is still dangerous, but their flaws have been on display at this late point in the season.

Heat finish as the eighth seed once again, face the Pistons

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This is an interesting one, I know, but hear me out. There is a total understanding that the Heat want to miss the play-in tournament, which has been said time and time again, especially by the team's captain, Adebayo.

“We see what we’re capable of,” Adebayo said after the loss to Houston. “We let the rope go a little bit, but we fought back and made it a game…We know what we’re trying to get out of (play-in), those games are devastating, but we still have a chance.”

Bam Adebayo’s full thoughts on tonight’s game: “We see what we’re capable of, obviously we had the lead with 10…we let the rope go a little bit but we fought back and made it a game…” “We know what we’re trying to get out of (play-in) those games are devastating but we still… pic.twitter.com/2wen7FaTo6 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 22, 2026

However, if they were to finish at the eighth seed for the fourth straight season, it could result in a comparatively favorable situation for Miami. As mentioned, the matchups to avoid are against Boston and Cleveland, two teams that the Heat have had major trouble against in the past few seasons in terms of size and how they play.

When it comes to Detroit, the Heat have won the season series 2-1, with the most recent victory coming on March 8, and the one loss being on Nov. 29, where Miami lost 138-135. The matchup bodes well for the Heat, who have limited the Pistons on offense with their sixth-ranked defensive rating, despite them being the first-seed.

Now, this is not a request for the Heat to intentionally be the eighth seed, meaning they'd have to play in the dreaded play-in tourney and finish eighth again. Instead, it could serve as a bright side if Miami is unable to reach the sixth seed, though Detroit is still a formidable team that is the first seed for a reason.

At any rate, it remains to be seen where the Heat finish as the team looks to bounce back on Monday night against the Spurs.