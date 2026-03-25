Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. recently shared why he believes he needs to surpass Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo’s 83-point performance, pointing to Kobe Bryant’s legacy as a key motivation.

Porter Jr. made the comments during a recent livestream while reacting to Adebayo’s historic outing.

“I’m trying to drop 80 [points]. Shoutout to Kobe [Bryant], shoutout to Bam because I’m beating that one day, for sure. Now that Kobe got beat, I gotta beat Bam just for the respect of Kobe.”

Adebayo’s 83-point game now stands as the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game and surpassing Bryant’s iconic 81-point performance with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2006.

The 25-year-old Porter Jr. is currently in his sixth NBA season and his first full campaign with Milwaukee, where he has taken on an expanded role in the backcourt. Through 38 games, including 36 starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, a career-high 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and a career-high 2.2 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range and a career-high 87.8% from the free-throw line across 33.2 minutes per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr. tells Deshae Frost’s chat he’s trying to beat Bam Adebayo’s 83 points for the respect of Kobe Bryant. “Now that Kobe got beat, I gotta beat Bam just for the respect of Kobe” pic.twitter.com/at8sib0l11 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2026

Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. eyes Bam Adebayo, Kobe Bryant scoring marks

Article Continues Below

Porter Jr.’s scoring upside has been evident earlier in his career. His career-high performance came during the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets, when he recorded 50 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a late-April matchup against the Bucks. In that game, he shot 16-for-26 from the field, 9-for-15 from three-point range and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line across 41 minutes.

Adebayo’s performance has sparked league-wide discussion regarding scoring milestones and the pursuit of records, with players and analysts weighing in on the circumstances surrounding the historic night. For Porter Jr., however, the focus remains on competition and honoring the standard set by Bryant.

Milwaukee continues to navigate a challenging season, entering the final stretch with a 29–42 record and sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the team’s struggles, Porter Jr.’s individual production has been a bright spot as the Bucks look to build toward the future.

The Bucks are set to conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (36–37) on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. Milwaukee enters the contest following a 129–96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

As the season winds down, Porter Jr.’s comments reflect both his confidence and the broader impact of Adebayo’s historic performance, which continues to resonate across the league.