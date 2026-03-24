MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are making a push for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team is currently heading in a negative direction, having tied a season-long for five straight losses after Monday's defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, 136-111. With the Heat and Bam Adebayo unable to topple Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, the team captain would keep it real after the loss.

Wembanyama, with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks, led San Antonio to a dominating victory on both sides of the ball that outclassed Miami right from the beginning. There was a point where the frustration grew for the Heat as Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra were jawing at one another after the star was being subbed out.

As Adebayo's minutes seemed to mirror Wembanyama's, Spoelstra would put in Kel'el Ware as soon as the Spurs star was given a breather, with the competitive edge of the Miami big man coming out. Now at a five-game losing streak, Adebayo would speak on the heated conversation with Spoelstra, having an NSFW response on not wanting to be in the play-in tournament for a fourth straight season.

“I mean, he's seeing what I've been doing the last whatever amount of games,” Adebayo said as he recorded 18 points (5-17 FG, 2-10 from deep) with four assists and three rebounds. “I don't want to be in the play-in. So some of that is, yeah, he's got to protect me from myself, but also, I don't want to be in the f***ing play-in. So every game, I'm gonna try to go out there and do the best I can to carry this team and force our way out of that.”

Bam Adebayo on the barking back and forth with Erik Spoelstra early on: “Some of that is he’s got to protect me from myself, but also like, I don’t want to be in the f**king play-in…” Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/gxHj4gxPVh — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on him and Bam Adebayo ‘barking' at each other

While the Heat weren't able to stick to their identity in the loss to the Spurs, it starts with defense, as aside from giving up 136 points, the team struggled on the boards, getting out-rebounded, 62-38. San Antonio would also win the second-chance points battle, 25-6, and excelled in the paint, scoring 60 in that area compared to Miami's 40.

After Adebayo played a whopping 45 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Houston Rockets, the same likely wasn't going to happen on Monday, as Spoelstra spoke about loving the competitive nature of Adebayo.

“He and I were barking at each other. That's why I love him. I think he loves me,” Spoelstra said while laughing. “But even if he doesn't, I have to do what's best for the team. I don't want to just play him 24 straight minutes every half, you know. If I'm forced to do it like in Houston, I'll do it. But this is the first half. I didn't think that was necessary, you know. So some of the minutes, yeah, the majority of the minutes there being a matchup. But it didn't have to be all the minutes for us.”

Erik Spoelstra speaks about him and Bam Adebayo “barking” at each other. “That’s why I love him, I think he loves me,” Spoelstra said laughing. “But even if he doesn’t, I had to do what’s best for the team, I don’t want to just play him 24 straight minutes…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ZKS2cX4I2C — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2026

One of the words that stuck out from Spoelstra's post-game press conference after the loss in Houston was the Heat going through “pain,” a feeling that continues to be “uncomfortable” during this skid.

“We're being tested right now, we're not the only team being tested,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “It feels uncomfortable, there's no doubt about it. We definitely, in basically every facet of the game, were out-played tonight. It's one game, I understand the other four, but there are some really good things in the other games, more so than this, and we just have to stay the course.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about him speaking about the “pain” the Heat is going through after the Rockets loss and where it’s at after the Spurs: “We’re being tested right now…it feels uncomfortable, there’s no doubt about it…” Full response: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/rXxRb08Dtj — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2026

What Heat were missing in Spurs loss, and the ‘good problem' they have

As the Heat disappointed against the Spurs in almost every category, the one area that cannot able to be seen in a statsheet is the “competitive spirit” that the team lacked, as Adebayo echoed, shouting out Myron Gardner's energy despite the result.

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“We didn't bring a competitive spirit. That's really what it was. Shout out to Myron Garner, man, I noticed Myron because he plays that hard,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints as Gardner played 18 minutes, scoring nine points. “We need to honestly match his energy, all of us, because we play like that, we'll be a totally different team, but our energy has to shift, and then basketball is going to be basketball. We missed shots, whatever, but you got to keep playing through missed shots. I felt like we let those shots get in our head, and it affected us on the other end.”

Asked Bam Adebayo about what was the catalyst to the disappointing loss to the Spurs: “We didn’t bring a competitive spirit, that’s really what it was, shout out to Myron Gardner…we need to honestly match his energy…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/9FoUc3vONX — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2026

Another challenge for Miami in the game was having the healthiest roster in a long time, seeing the return of Andrew Wiggins (toe), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip), and Norman Powell (calf) from injury. While Spoelstra is still looking for the right rotations to use with 10 games left, Herro would say it's a “good problem” to have.

“I’m not sure, but we gotta figure it out. I’d rather be fully healthy than not, out there, so we have a good problem. It’s a good problem to have, and we just have to get back on track,” Herro said after scoring 18 points on six of 11 shooting from the field with five rebounds.

Tyler Herro speaks after the Heat’s fifth straight L, this time to the Spurs. Speaks on what needs to be fixed, includes me asking him if being the healthiest it’s been in a long time is part of the woes. Says it’s a “good problem” to have with everybody healthy. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/lYMQOZJRC0 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2026

The Heat keep ‘letting go of the rope'

With the Heat looking to overcome this pain that Spoelstra speaks of, time is limited after the loss to the Spurs, making having a fully healthy roster for the first time in a while a tough adjustment. One move has been Powell coming off the bench, despite being an All-Star this season, mostly as a starter.

After scoring 21 points on seven of 18 shooting from the field, four of 11 from deep, Powell spoke on how the team continues to “let go of the rope” in the face of adversity.

“I think when the going gets tough, we let go of the rope,” Powell said to ClutchPoints. “I think that's what happens when we have losses like this. We get hit, get some adversity, miss some shots, and then just everybody starts worrying about what happened on offense, and teams take advantage of it and keep punishing us when we get hit, we continue to fold.”

Asked Norman Powell about losing five straight and what he saw in the loss: “I think we just, when the going gets tough, we let go of the rope…Some adversity, miss some shots, then everybody starts worrying about what happened on offense and teams take advantage…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/V1KJahjCy2 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2026

As said before, there are 10 games left now in the regular season as the Heat are now 38-34, putting them ninth in the Eastern Conference heading into a two-game road trip on Wednesday and Friday, both facing the Cleveland Cavaliers.