As the Miami Heat try to recover after the loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, 123-122, one of the few bright sides was the performance of star Bam Adebayo. Though the Heat looks to snap its four-game skid against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Adebayo's performance against the Rockets was one to marvel at.

Despite the loss, Adebayo would obtain a career-first, recording a 30-20 game, specifically scoring 32 points and grabbing 21 rebounds, as Miami was missing Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Saturday. When Adebayo was speaking about his night, he would have a nonchalant approach to his outstanding performance, saying that one could “celebrate it more” with a win.

“Just taking game by game, obviously, it would be better if you get it off a W, then you can celebrate it more. Those things is what people expect from me, especially we got guys out and trying to get a win,” Adebayo said, via The Heat Realm on X, formerly Twitter.

Bam Adebayo on his 30/20 performance tonight: “Just taking game by game…those things is what you expect from me especially we got guys out…” (via Miami Heat YT) https://t.co/VdcFKUiZrO pic.twitter.com/oJ6llEsfwm — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 22, 2026

Though one could understand Adebayo's thoughts, the star big man has celebrated bigger outings, especially last Tuesday when he scored 83 points, recording the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

The Heat is looking to recover after a tough loss to the Rockets

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Still, the goal for Adebayo is leading Miami to wins, though the loss to the Rockets was heartbreaking, as the game was decided on an Amen Thompson put-back at the buzzer. What was even more frustrating was that Adebayo played impeccable defense on Kevin Durant on his final shot, though Thompson slipped past the Heat for the put-back.

“We see what we’re capable of,” Adebayo said. “We let the rope go a little bit, but we fought back and made it a game…We know what we’re trying to get out of (play-in), those games are devastating, but we still have a chance.”

Bam Adebayo’s full thoughts on tonight’s game: “We see what we’re capable of, obviously we had the lead with 10…we let the rope go a little bit but we fought back and made it a game…” “We know what we’re trying to get out of (play-in) those games are devastating but we still… pic.twitter.com/2wen7FaTo6 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 22, 2026

At any rate, the Heat are 38-33, putting them ninth in the Eastern Conference, ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs, as there are 11 games left in the season.