On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat finally ended the Jimmy Butler saga by trading their disgruntled star to the Golden State Warriors for a package including Andrew Wiggins and draft compensation. Butler gets his wish to take his talents away from South Beach and the Heat can finally start focusing on the future after an ugly end to their first period of prosperity post LeBron James.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, there had been speculation that the Heat may be looking to swing big and acquire Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant; however, that never came to pass, and now, more intel is being unearthed as to why.

“(The) Heat wanted Durant but had a line it wouldn't cross,” reported Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald on X, formerly Twitter. Jackson also noted ESPN insider Brian Windhorst's report that the Suns made a “massive request, picks, young players.”

Jackson then spoke on Durant's mindset amidst all the turmoil.

“Unlike couple years ago when he asked to be traded from Nets to Suns (with Heat reportedly his second choice), this time he didn't ask for a trade to Miami or anywhere,” reported Jackson. “Bob Myers said on ESPN that when he saw Durant at Commanders game last month, Durant told him that he didn't want to be traded (though he can't veto one).”

Will the Heat regret this?



Ultimately, it seems that the Suns' asking price for Durant was simply too high for the Miami Heat to truly consider making the deal.

The Heat will now press forward with a roster that doesn't have any superstar talent but does have a team full of ferocious defenders alongside first time All-Star Tyler Herro.

The Heat have been up and down so far this year, currently sitting at 25-24 after Wednesday's victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, but still have plenty of time to get in good playoff position due to the general ineptitude of the Eastern Conference.

In any case, the Heat will next take the floor on Friday evening on the road vs the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it remains to be seen when their new players will make their Heat debut.