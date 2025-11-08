Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn couldn't stop gushing about his quarterback ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints, calling Bryce Young “cold-blooded” when it matters most.

Horn, speaking on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, said he trusts Young in late-game moments: “Whenever it’s winning time, two minutes, we gotta go get a point, I believe in Bryce like no other. … He’s cold-blooded.”

"Being great when it's winning time… He's cold-blooded. When he gets in those moments, he always makes the play." Jaycee Horn on Panthers QB Bryce Young @jayceehorn_ | @_bryce_young | @Panthers | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/FbXj70H3uP — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 7, 2025

Horn’s praise isn’t empty. Young engineered a late drive in Carolina’s 16-13 win at Green Bay on Nov. 2 that set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 49-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired. The nine-play march covered 40 yards and capped a finish that has become a theme for the Panthers’ young signal-caller.

Statistically, Young’s season still reads like a work in progress. He threw for 102 yards with an interception in the Packers game, and ESPN’s recent breakdown notes his overall Total QBR ranks in the middle of the pack, yet he keeps finding ways to win. That paradox is the hook for Horn’s confidence. Young’s raw numbers might lag, but his late-game resume keeps growing.

Horn framed Young’s clutch gene with a simple comparison to a player who thrives under pressure. The Panthers’ defense, and Horn specifically, sound comfortable letting Young handle the heavy moments because he repeatedly delivers when the scoreboard matters most. That trust matters more than analytics in a one-score game, and it’s a big reason Carolina sits in the playoff conversation.

New Orleans presents a stern test. The Saints bring a physical secondary and creative play-calling designed to fluster quarterbacks who rely on timing and quick reads. Horn’s endorsement sends a message that the Panthers believe Young can stay poised and make throws that decide games.

Whether you buy Horn’s superstar comparison or call it locker-room optimism, it’s clear the Panthers view Young as their closer.