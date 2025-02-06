It's the end of an era as the Miami Heat have traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors as in return, one of the key pieces they got back was Andrew Wiggins. As the Heat trade involving Butler keeps expanding, Wiggins to the team is interesting for several reasons, one that includes veteran Kevin Love.

Wiggins and Love have been connected throughout the seasons since when the former was originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the latter was with the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a deal that exchanged each other in 2014. Love would be asked about Wiggins coming to Miami though the trade wasn't officially announced as he spoke about his relationship with the new member of the team and how he fits with the group according to The Miami Herald.

“Naturally we’ve been linked because over 10 years ago we were both traded for each other,” Love said. “Him and I have been very friendly throughout. So it will be actually good to have that full circle moment come to fruition.”

“I know what type of a guy he is and what he’s capable of,” Love continued. “So I think not only is he going to add to what we do on the floor, but off the floor, as well. He is a Heat guy.”

Andrew Wiggins' fit with the Heat is “natural” per Kevin Love

Though the newest Heat star would be targeted by Stephen A. Smith, he gives the team a need at the wing while providing effective defense and shooting abilities. Love sees the vision and says that Wiggins coming to Miami is a “natural fit.”

“He feels like that, he plays both sides of the ball. When he’s engaged and playing hard and he’s healthy, I mean talent wise there’s not many out there like him. So I think he’s also a selfless player. A guy that wants to win, a guy that has won at the highest level, has been around some of the greatest players to ever play this game. I think it’s a natural fit for him.”

This season with the Warriors so far, Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep. Looking at Smith's comments, he would say that Wiggins has mostly been “MIA” for Golden State which fits him going to Miami.

“[Andrew Wiggins] a guy that I think you could give away for a box of cookies half the time,” Smith said. “On far too many occasions, he is missing in action; he is MIA (missing in action), which is why it's appropriate that he's heading down to MIA, as in Miami.”

On the other hand, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr endlessly praised Wiggins according to The Athletic.

“Wiggs is one of my favorite players I've ever coached… we don’t hang that banner in ‘22 without him… I’m gonna miss him,” Kerr said.

Miami is 25-24 as they next play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.