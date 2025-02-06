It doesn't seem as though anyone can count anymore how many bridges Jimmy Butler had to burn just to get his wish of a trade from the Miami Heat to come to fruition, but on Wednesday night, it finally happened. The Heat finally found a suitable trade to send Butler out of town, with the Golden State Warriors finally making a win-now move and taking a chance on the 35-year-old forward as their last chance to contend for a championship in the Stephen Curry era.

And even though Butler had to piss off everyone in the Heat organization to get his wishes, it did not affect his earning power in the slightest. Immediately after the Warriors traded for Butler, the veteran forward inked a two-year, $121 million contract — getting himself one last exorbitant payday as he continues to age towards his 40s.

Without further ado, here are trade grades for the four teams involved in the Butler trade, with the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz inserting themselves into what is looking to be one of the biggest trade deadline deals in recent memory.

Warriors go all-in

Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler

Warriors trade: Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and top-10 protected GSW 2025 first-round pick

Much of the discussion surrounding the Warriors this season has been their ongoing passiveness on the trade market. They have fallen off quite a bit following their strong start to the season, but it didn't seem as though they had any sense of urgency to pull off a huge trade to try and give Stephen Curry one more chance.

But that changed on Wednesday, and at the very least, the Warriors should be getting a motivated version of Jimmy Butler, one of the best postseason performers of the past five years. Butler has proven in the past that he can lead teams that aren't the most stacked deep in the playoffs, and Golden State is banking on the idea that this is the version of Butler they're going to get.

However, that is far from a guarantee. Butler's numbers have dipped quite considerably this season, and he is always a huge injury risk. And with him no longer playing for a new contract, one would have to wonder just how much incentive there is for him to play through minor knocks.

Curry, however, is arguably the most talented teammate Butler has had throughout his career (2019 Joel Embiid has an argument as well), and perhaps Butler would be buoyed by the idea of playing for one of the league's most popular franchises. Butler also has a point to prove to his doubters, and it's not exactly a smart idea for anyone to doubt him considering what he's done throughout his career.

Parting ways with Andrew Wiggins is not something to scoff at; Wiggins has bounced back from consecutive disappointing seasons and he was so good for the team during the 2022 NBA playoffs. The top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick they gave up also has a good chance to convey, especially now that they're setting their sights on the playoffs with the Butler addition.

Getting Butler for this package isn't bad whatsoever. But the contract extension the Warriors gave him may come back to bite them. Nonetheless, for a team looking for an infusion of star power, this was as good as it can get, especially after Kevin Durant essentially said no to a reunion.

This is going to be the Warriors' last shot, and it's always going to be hard to be too critical of the team that acquired the best player in the trade — especially when it did not cost them their young prospects in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, or Brandin Podziemski.

Warriors trade grade: B

Heat make the most out of the trade despite lack of leverage

Heat receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, PJ Tucker, top-10 protected GSW 2025 first-round pick

Heat trade: Jimmy Butler

The Heat's Jimmy Butler situation was getting so bad to the point that rumors were coming out that they were ready to welcome him back in case they weren't able to find a suitable trade. But even though Miami had no leverage, they still managed to trade him away — and for an acceptable enough return.

With the Heat intending to remain semi-competitive even with Butler gone, getting three positionally versatile forwards helps them maintain flexibility on the court. Moreover, the contracts of those they acquired could be used in later trades, and with the draft asset they received, they should also have more wiggle room to maneuver moving forward.

But the most important thing is that the Heat have managed to put an end to the toxic Butler situation. The vibes surrounding the team have clearly been off over the past few months, with Butler tanking his trade value with his seemingly endless shenanigans. So for them to get assets of value for him is nothing short of a huge win.

Heat trade grade: A

Pistons grab some wing depth as they emerge as salary dump site

Pistons receive: Josh Richardson, Lindy Waters III

Acquiring Josh Richardson and Lindy Waters III is not needle-moving for the Pistons by any stretch of the imagination. But for a team looking to make it to the playoffs this season, acquiring two players who could help the team (when healthy) despite merely functioning as a salary dump site constitutes as a major win.

Richardson is currently out with a heel injury, so it's not quite clear if he'll be making an impact for the Pistons this season. But Waters gives the Pistons another shooter who thrives off movement, giving Cade Cunningham another weapon to play off of alongside Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Pistons trade grade: A

Jazz somehow insert themselves into the picture yet again

Jazz receive: Dennis Schroder

Jazz trade: PJ Tucker

The Jazz are somehow involved yet again in another blockbuster trade, this time acquiring Dennis Schroder after being re-routed by the Heat. This is nothing more than a swap of expiring contracts, although Schroder, at the very least, is playable and has some value. Perhaps he could be on the move once again via trade? Or perhaps he can secure another move via buyout. Whatever the case may be, it doesn't look like Schroder will be staying in Salt Lake City for any meaningful period of time.

Jazz trade grade: C