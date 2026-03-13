The Denver Nuggets were supposed to be exhausted on Thursday night. Coming off a dominant blowout win over the Houston Rockets just 24 hours prior and losing an hour to a time change on the flight to Texas, the stage was set for a “scheduled loss” against the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, Nikola Jokic decided to treat the Frost Bank Center to a historic masterpiece, dragging his team back from a massive 20-point deficit to secure a thrilling 136-131 victory.

Jokic finished the night with a staggering 31 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks. While a triple-double is usually just another day at the office for the Serbian center, the sheer volume of his production in every major statistical category puts him in a stratosphere of his own.

In fact, this performance was so rare that the last person to put up those specific numbers in a single game was Jokic himself, just 18 days ago. Back on February 22, he torched the Golden State Warriors with a nearly identical stat line, proving that his “ultra-rare” nights are becoming a regular occurrence in 2026.

Article Continues Below

Denver looked sluggish through the first two quarters, falling behind as the Spurs found their rhythm from behind the arc. However, head coach David Adelman tightened the rotation, and Jamal Murray provided the necessary perimeter scoring punch to keep the Nuggets within striking distance.

Murray finished with 39 points, but it was Jokic who methodically dismantled the San Antonio defense during a furious fourth-quarter rally. He hit back-to-back shots in the lane with under five minutes remaining to pull Denver within a single point, eventually sealing the epic comeback at the stripe.

By securing this win, the Nuggets move to 40-26 and stay alive in the hunt for a top-three seed. As the MVP race reaches its peak, Jokic continues to separate himself with a level of versatility that feels unprecedented. If he keeps posting these video-game numbers twice a month, the rest of the Western Conference is in serious trouble.