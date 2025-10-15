With the Miami Heat preparing for the 2025-26 season, the general expectations from the basketball world seem to be mostly middling compared to years past. Especially with Heat star Tyler Herro's foot injury that will have him missing the start of the season, one wonders has to wonder the ceiling for the team is, though there are no doubt hot takes out there that could have some steam to them.

As fans lock in their bold predictions for Miami this year, there were a couple of analysts who came out and had some rather interesting thoughts on how far the team can go. One such as ESPN's Tim Bontemps believes that the team could turn heads and even beat the top four in the East, especially since there are major injuries in the conference, like with the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton.

However, a take from Jason Timpf of the “Hoops Tonight” podcast would go as far as to say that the Heat could even make a run all the way to the conference finals.

“This feels like a year [Miami] could be sneaky dangerous,” Timpf said. “I think it’d be foolish for us to think it’s impossible to think we would be watching this Heat team potentially play in the conference finals this year. Difference is, Jimmy Butler's gone. Maybe that ends up being the difference between those MIA teams and this one, but we’ll see.”

If I were to say that Timpf isn't all that wrong, would a skeptical fan call me delusional? Most likely, and I wouldn't even blame them, but let's examine why this could be a reality.

A clear-minded Heat team

While the Heat are in the post-Jimmy Butler era, there is no denying that the drama on and off the court was a toll on the rest of the team, which players and head coach Erik Spoelstra even admitted after last season was finished. Who would blame them, but there is a prime opportunity this season to rewrite the narrative, now that the lingering thought of Butler isn't around.

Players such as Herro, Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, and others can solely focus on the upcoming season's challenges without worrying about any underlying issues on the court, barring injuries. The confidence is also very high on the team, as Davion Mitchell told ClutchPoints during training camp at Florida Atlantic University.

“I mean, I think we expect a championship,” Mitchell said. “I think that getting to the Finals is our goal. We're not thinking about just getting out of the first round. That's not really our thing. We just try to win a championship, and we have the depth to do it. We have the players to do it, I mean, hopefully we can stay healthy and have a good run.”

With the team overcoming the adversity after the Butler trade, they had the time to build the chemistry with one another for this iteration of the Heat, one that now includes another offensive gut-punch in Powell.

Norman Powell brings a new look to the Heat

With the Heat looking to Powell to fill in for Herro, the team's making the trade for the former Los Angeles Clippers guard was a sneaky good move, as they desperately needed another aspect of their offense. Even with Herro having the best year of his career, the options after the first-time All-Star on that side of the ball weren't productive, with Powell now making an exciting backcourt.

Before fans can see Powell and Herro light it up, the 31-year-old will have to be the top option until the 25-year-old returns to the floor, but this is familiar ground for him. Last season with the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard missed games to start, which led to Powell impressing with the team, as in total, averaging 24.8 points per game and overall on the season, recorded 21.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

Some could've argued that he should have been an All-Star last season, finishing top 10 in voting among Western Conference guards. Looking to excel this season, it's easy to imagine him working off players like Adebayo, Ware, Mitchell, and more, leading to what could be an explosive start.

He even mentioned to Andscape how Miami can be “really good.”

“We can be really good,” Powell said in an interview with Andscape. “One thing that people don’t understand or see is that you don’t need a generational superstar or talent to be good to go and win a championship and have a deep playoff run.”

More versatility on the Heat

With other factors like the Heat's young and up-and-coming star like Ware entering his sophomore season, it's best not to count out Miami this season, especially since Herro doesn't have to carry the weight on offense. One would imagine that the defensive side of the ball will be accounted for, finishing top 1o in defensive rating the last five years.

Plus, with Spoelstra as the head coach, it would be smart if any in the basketball world doesn't count out Miami this season for a conference finals run, especially with how open the East seems to be. Regarding seeding in the East, the bottom-line goal is to avoid the play-in tournament and secure at least the sixth seed, which, with the aforementioned injuries to other teams in the conference, could be achievable.

Either way, take it from the team's captain in Adebayo, saying that despite people likely to call him crazy, the Heat are a “contender.”

At any rate, Miami looks to improve after finishing 37-45, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference. The regular season starts on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.