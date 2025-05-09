The Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2025 NBA offseason with a sense of urgency—and uncertainty. Three straight years of early playoff exits have raised many questions. This is especially true about the franchise’s ability to maximize its championship window while Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in his prime. The whispers around the league are growing louder: Will Milwaukee finally hit the reset button or double down and reinforce its core?

One thing is clear—any move the Bucks make this summer must be viewed through the lens of Giannis. He remains the sun around which the entire franchise orbits. Sure, Milwaukee’s cap sheet may not give them full flexibility. However, they have just enough financial maneuverability to make critical upgrades. Two names rise above the rest as realistic, impactful targets: Gary Trent Jr. and Malcolm Brogdon.

Another Disappointing End

Milwaukee finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 48-34 record. That was solid but far from elite. They drew the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs and were eliminated in five games.

This marked the third consecutive year the Bucks failed to advance past the first round. Their roster is heavy with star power but increasingly reliant on aging or inconsistent supporting pieces. The Bucks simply lacked the depth, defensive sharpness, and consistent shot creation. With Damian Lillard sidelined for much of the year, Milwaukee’s need for guard production and perimeter defense was exposed time and again.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Milwaukee Bucks must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Re-Signing a Breakout Playoff Performer

Let’s start with the in-house option who proved his worth when it mattered most. Gary Trent Jr was a microwave scorer and two-way spark plug for the Bucks off the bench during the regular season. That said, it was in the playoffs where he truly broke out.

He scored 30+ points in two separate games against the Pacers. These included a dazzling 37-point effort in Game 3 that gave Milwaukee its only win of the series. For the five-game stretch, he averaged 2.6 steals and played with a level of tenacity on defense that few Bucks guards could match.

Trent has been one of the league’s most consistent scorers off the bench over the past few seasons. He averaged over 15 points per game from 2021 to 2023. In Milwaukee, he showed the ability to play starter minutes and take on a larger offensive burden when necessary. With Lillard's health still uncertain, Trent offers a reliable scoring option who can slot in as either a sixth man or a starting two guard.

The Bucks should use part of their $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to bring him back. Securing Trent ensures that Giannis isn’t left carrying the offensive load alone next season. It's rare that a team can re-sign a proven playoff performer in his prime. Milwaukee shouldn’t let this opportunity slip away.

A Reunion That Makes Sense

If Milwaukee wants to address its glaring need at point guard, Malcolm Brogdon stands out as a smart, steady target. Drafted by the Bucks in 2016, Brogdon earned Rookie of the Year honors and became a reliable, efficient combo guard during his first stint in Milwaukee.

He left the team in 2019 following a sign-and-trade to Indiana. However, a reunion now makes sense on multiple levels. For one, Brogdon is a proven scorer who can average 15 points per game while shooting efficiently from the field and from three. He has career splits of 46.4 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from long range. That's exactly the kind of efficiency the Bucks could use, especially in a complementary role alongside Giannis.

More importantly, Brogdon brings veteran poise, strong decision-making, and a stabilizing presence. His 4.7 career assists per game underscore his playmaking chops. Meanwhile, his versatility allows him to start or lead the second unit depending on team needs.

If the Bucks can get Brogdon on a short-term, mid-level deal, they’ll have upgraded their guard depth dramatically without mortgaging the future. His skills would give head coach Doc Rivers a key rotation piece the team sorely lacked this past season.

Constraints Not Captivity

Yes, Milwaukee remains well over the salary cap, but they are not paralyzed. They do have four players—Giannis, Lillard, Kuzma, and rookie Tyler Smith—under guaranteed contracts. However, the front office still has around $55 million to work with before hitting the luxury tax threshold. That’s enough breathing room to re-sign key players and make at least one or two free-agent additions with real impact.

And let’s be honest—this team cannot afford to be stagnant. Giannis’ patience, while legendary, is not infinite. Every offseason is a referendum on whether Milwaukee is still serious about contending for a title. Trent and Brogdon aren’t splashy headline-chasers. That said, they are the kind of high-value additions that championship teams make to stay competitive and deep.

Staying in the Fight

The Bucks don’t need a complete overhaul. They need calculated reinforcements. Gary Trent Jr. and Malcolm Brogdon represent just that—battle-tested, plug-and-play veterans who can help Milwaukee stay afloat during the regular season and shine when the lights are brightest.

The road back to contention starts with smart decisions, not desperate ones. By retaining Trent and reuniting with Brogdon, the Bucks keep Giannis engaged, the roster balanced, and their title hopes alive. The window is still open—barely. It’s up to Milwaukee to make sure it doesn’t slam shut in 2026.