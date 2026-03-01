The Milwaukee Bucks have been sliding down the Eastern Conference standings in recent weeks as they await the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The star has been out of the lineup for over a month due to a calf issue, with the team surprising many by opting to keep him through the All-Star break last month.

Recently, the Bucks raised eyebrows by posting photos on X, formerly Twitter, of Antetokounmpo working out, with the caption, “Another day closer.”

This caused some to wonder if a return might soon be on the horizon for the Greek Freak.

Now, head coach Doc Rivers has provided what could be considered an update on the star's status.

“Doc Rivers told reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo got a good workout in yesterday, and then regarding a return, Rivers added, ‘I keep saying it's close. I just don't know how soon,'” reported Eric Nehm of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Last week, Rivers gave a bizarre update on Antetokounmpo's recovery process, stating, “I have no idea, honestly. Maybe I should ask and I can get you the information, but I know he's close,” per Nehm.

One school of thought that has emerged is that the Bucks should keep Antetokounmpo out for the rest of the year in order to try to secure a better draft pick, as the team is slated to get the less favorable of either their own selection or that of the New Orleans Pelicans.

While Milwaukee wasn't exactly a juggernaut with the star on the floor, it's safe to say that they're muchmore likely to obtain a higher pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft with him out of the lineup.

In any case, the Bucks are set to next take the court on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls on the road.