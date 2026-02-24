Marques Johnson may have retired from the NBA a long time ago, but the former Milwaukee Bucks superstar posted a video celebrating his 70th birthday proving that he can still throw down a dunk.

In the video, Marques Johnson did state that it was going to be his last dunk, ending a tradition in which the former Bucks star has posted on each of his previous birthdays as he’s gotten older. Johnson performed this particular dunk while wearing a baseball jersey from his alma mater of Crenshaw High School. He also performed a school cheer.

One of the best players to ever play in the NBA, Johnson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Bucks. He would play seven seasons with the Bucks before the team traded him to the LA Clippers ahead of the 1984-85 season. During his tenure with the Bucks, he was selected to four All-Star appearances and made three All-NBA Teams.

Johnson three seasons with the Clippers, and made one All-Star appearance, before an injury kept him out the entirety of the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons. His final year in the NBA was in 1989-90 when he played 10 games for the Golden State Warriors.

Before he even reached the NBA, Johnson was a star in college. He helped lead the UCLA Bruins to the 1975 NCAA title, the last championship in the John Wooden era. During his time at UCLA, he won the first ever John R. Wooden Award as well as the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year Award.

Johnson holds NBA career averages of 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 51.8 percent shooting from the field, 15.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 73.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.