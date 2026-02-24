One of the biggest stories of this season is the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether he'll remain with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are currently out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, as the roster is not suitable for a championship run without another star to take the load off of Antetokounmpo and step up if he's injured.

But it appears that Antetokounmpo is taking matters into his own hands, as a video from NBA All-Star weekend of him “recruiting” Suns star Devin Booker has surfaced. In the video, Giannis evoked Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons' big man who is known for his aggressive style of play and old-school enforcer attitude.

“You make everything look cool, man, but you wear a different jersey than me. You could wear the same jersey as me. I’m like Isaiah Stewart: I’ll fight for you,” Antetokounmpo said in the video.

The reference was fitting as Stewart had just been suspended seven games for running off the bench to fight Hornets forward Miles Bridges after a dust-up involving the Pistons' Jalen Duren and the Hornets' Moussa Diabaté. But buried in the joke is the truth that Antetokounmpo wants help to achieve his championship pursuits.

Booker and Antetokounmpo share an interesting history, having faced off in the 2021 NBA Finals that resulted in Giannis' first and only NBA title. After going up 2-0 in the series, the Bucks reeled off four straight victories and their first NBA Championship since 1971.

While Booker will likely not be available for trade this offseason, perhaps securing a second star would be what Antetokounmpo needs to stay in Milwaukee.