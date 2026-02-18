The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are still together for at least a few more months, as he was not traded at the deadline. Though Antetokounmpo has goals of winning at a high level, the Bucks don't seem to be in the position to do that at the moment, and they're not even in the Play-In as of now.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo has made it look as if he doesn't want to be traded and wants to be a Buck for the entirety of his career.

Shaq was recently on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike radio show and was asked what he would do in Antetokounmpo's situation.

“Tell Milwaukee [Bucks] to pay me supermax and give me 10% of the team so I can stay; if not, I'm out. It's not legal, but there are loopholes,” Shaq said.

The Bucks definitely can't give Antetokounmpo a percentage of the team, but they can probably offer him more money on his contract. Though that sounds nice, it still doesn't meet the desires of Antetokounmpo, who wants to win while he's in his prime. If anything, that money should be going to help improve the team, and possibly land another star to play alongside him.

In the event that the Bucks can't get Antetokounmpo the help he needs, he knows that he may need to make a change.

“The most important thing I want to win a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and if that's not on the table or in the plans, that's when you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, maybe I got to pivot,' because I really want to win,” Antetokounmpo said.

As for this season, Antetokounmpo is sidelined with an injury, and it's uncertain when he'll return to the court. The Bucks were able to win their last two games before the All-Star break, and the hope is they can keep that going.