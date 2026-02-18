Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to stir the pot about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks since the franchise drafted him in 2013. Over time, he transformed into one of the best players in the entire league, leading the squad to the 2021 championship.

However, three consecutive first-round playoff exits have placed the superstar forward's future with the organization into question. He took part in an exclusive interview with COSMOTE TV about his commitment to the franchise in present day and the long term.

“As Americans say, opinions are cheap — that’s why everyone has one. Right now, at this moment, I’m in Milwaukee… I don’t know if I’ll leave — it’s not up to me. If it was up to me, maybe I already would have left. In a year and a half, when I become a free agent at 32, it will be up to me,” Antetokounmpo said.

“No one can dare come and tell me not to play. I never gave anyone that right — as long as my legs allow me, I’ll be out there.”

What lies ahead for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

It's undeniable that Giannis Antetokounmpo has accomplished a lot with the Bucks. Giving them the 2021 title as well as winning two MVP Awards have placed him near the mountaintop as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo continues to be incredible throughout his 13th season, despite missing some time due to injuries. He has been averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game throughout 30 appearances. He is shooting 64.5% from the field, including 39.5% from beyond the arc, and 65.8% from the free-throw line.

Milwaukee has a 23-30 record on the season, sitting at 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are eight games above the Brooklyn Nets and nine games above the Indiana Pacers. However, they trail the Chicago Bulls by a tiebreaker and the Atlanta Hawks by 1.5 games.

With the All-Star break over, the Bucks will resume action with a road game before hosting four consecutive contests. They take on the New Orleans Pelicans as tip-off will take place on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

